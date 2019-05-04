Search

Gin and rum festival proving perfect antidote to dull bank holiday weather

04 May, 2019 - 17:00
The Dereham Gin and Rum Festival is proving popular. Pictures: supplied by Stuart Sutton

The Dereham Gin and Rum Festival is proving popular. Pictures: supplied by Stuart Sutton

Archant

It’s previously focused more on beer, but gin and rum will do just as well, if the numbers attending a Mid Norfolk festival are anything to go by.

Live music is one of the attractions at the Dereham Gin and Rum Festival. Pictures: supplied by Stuart SuttonLive music is one of the attractions at the Dereham Gin and Rum Festival. Pictures: supplied by Stuart Sutton

Hundreds of people are expected to enjoy the Dereham Gin and Rum Festival, which got off to a good start on Friday, and is proving popular again today.

Organised by Dereham & District Round Table, it's being held at Dereham Memorial Hall, and is supporting East Anglian Children's Hospices (EACH).

It is the fourth time the festival has been held in the town and this year it includes an extensive range of gin and rum, a variety of ciders, Prosecco, and also soft drinks.

Live music is also on show, with Ukulele Simon set to wrap up the weekend tomorrow.

Live music is proving popular at the Dereham Gin and Rum Festival. Pictures: supplied by Stuart SuttonLive music is proving popular at the Dereham Gin and Rum Festival. Pictures: supplied by Stuart Sutton

You may also want to watch:

Stuart Sutton, president of Dereham & District Round Table, said: “We had a great start last night with a roomful of people enjoying sets from Professor Peach and Odd Man Out.

“This afternoon has already seen a good crowd descend on the Memorial Hall, probably to avoid the typical bank holiday weather, to enjoy the gin and rum and to see the first set from soloist Adam Meek, who has been warming everyone up for what's to come.

“The whole point is to raise as much money as we can for EACH. It's great for the town. We get visitors coming in and saying they didn't know about the Memorial Hall and hadn't been before.”

Those attending can buy an exclusive gin or rum glass to remember the occasion.

Once the costs of the day are covered, all profits will go to EACH's nook appeal, which is funding a new hospice.

Tickets are available online via www.derehamginandrum.co.uk/tickets, on the events tab on the Dereham Gin & Rum Festival Facebook page, or for £5 on the door.

