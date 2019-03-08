Gin and Rum Festival to take place in town this weekend

Search

PUBLISHED: 12:35 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:40 01 May 2019

The Dereham Gin and Rum Festival, organised by Dereham & District Round Table, is being held at Dereham Memorial Hall across Friday May 3, Saturday May 4 and Sunday May 5 and will raise money for East Anglian Children’s Hospices. Picture: Harry Sutton

Hundreds of people are expected to take to an annual festival in Dereham which is supporting a children’s charity appeal.

The Dereham Gin and Rum Festival, organised by Dereham & District Round Table, is being held at Dereham Memorial Hall across Friday May 3, Saturday May 4 and Sunday May 5 and will raise money for East Anglian Children's Hospices (EACH).

It is the fourth time the festival has been held in the town and has previously focused more on beer, but this year will include an extensive range of gin and rum, a variety of ciders, Prosecco, and also soft drinks.

Live music will also be on show, with ten bands set to appear across the three days.

Stuart Sutton, president of Dereham & District Round Table, said: “The first year we did it was a stab in the dark, we didn't know what the reaction would be from the town.

“We were pleasantly surprised which is why we have continued to put it on. We had about 600 people attend last year, we have moved away from beer this year and are focusing on the gin and rum.

“The whole point is to raise as much money for EACH. It's great for the town, we get visitors coming in and saying they didn't know about the Memorial Hall and hadn't been before.”

Those who attend will also be able to purchase an exclusive gin or rum glass to remember the occasion.

The musicians which are set to perform include Professor Peach and Odd Man Out on Friday, a solo acoustic set from Adam Meek and a performance from band Audioscene on Saturday and Ukulele Simon wrapping up the weekend on Sunday.

Once the costs of the day are covered, all profits will then go to EACH's nook appeal, which is funding a new hospice.

Tickets are available online via www.derehamginandrum.co.uk/tickets, on the events tab on the Dereham Gin & Rum Festival Facebook page, or for £5 on the door.

