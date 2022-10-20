Dereham bookshop receives national award for supporting local schools

Dereham Green Pastures shop managers Irene Humphrey (second left) and Helen Cockburn (third left) with shop trustees Sheila Knowles (third right), Christine Dove (second right) and chairman of trustees Lance Birks (right). Pictured left is Paula Renouf from Speaking Volumes, the charity that gives free Christian books to schools - Credit: Green Pastures

A Dereham Christian bookshop has won a national award for providing boxes of books to 21 local schools.

Green Pastures in Norwich Street is one of a very few Christian bookshops left in East Anglia.

Managers Irene Humphrey and Helen Cockburn with three trustees were delighted to receive the national Community Impact Award at the Christian Resources Together event.

Mrs Humphrey said: “The award was the result of being able to provide boxes of selected Christian books for 21 local schools’ libraries through grants from the Speaking Volumes charity.

"Green Pastures processed the highest number of these grants in the UK in 2022. Speaking Volumes is an incredible scheme which means children of all ages have access to Christian literature - books full of love and hope.”

Mrs Cockburn added: “People tell us that as they enter Green Pastures they feel a sense of peace - we hope so.

"We try to put books and gifts in the window which have messages of love and encouragement, as well as quotes from the Bible to help people and to make them think as they walk past.

"As another important part of our ministry we provide bookstalls for coffee mornings, churches, and other events so that those who cannot come to the shop have the opportunity to buy Christian books, Bibles, cards and gifts."

She added said: “ In the community space opening from the rear of the shop, our partners Dereham Baptist Church and Love Dereham, host a weekday morning Let’s Chat coffee time where anyone can pop in and enjoy a free cup of tea or coffee and find someone to talk to.

"Various clubs for our community, like Knit & Natter and Craft & Sewing are also held regularly in that area.

"The biggest draw for many in Dereham is the Community Fridge which has been a real blessing for our community."

Mrs Humphrey said: “Green Pastures has been in Dereham for many years and has never previously won an award, so this was a very special recognition of the team’s dedication and hard work, for which we are immensely grateful.”

The shop is open from 9.30am-4pm Monday to Friday and from 10am-4pm on Saturday.

Tel: 01362 697953/website www.greenpasturesdereham.org.uk.



