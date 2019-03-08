Search

Is this the world's best job? Norfolk pub to pay someone to party all over the UK

PUBLISHED: 17:28 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:28 03 June 2019

The Gemini on Sandy Lane is advertising for a local resident to tour the UK to test events. Picture: Greene King

A Greene King pub in Dereham is offering someone the chance to spend their summer travelling around the UK to test different events.

The Gemini pub on Sandy Lane in Dereham. Picture: Ian BurtThe Gemini pub on Sandy Lane in Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

It almost sounds too good to be true - spending the summer partying at pubs all over the country - and getting paid for it.

The rare opportunity to work as an event tester to help a mid Norfolk pub shape its social calendar has become available.

The job will involve undertaking a road trip across the UK and attending and reviewing a range of fun-filled events.

The Gemini on Sandy Lane, Dereham is advertising for someone to help shape the pub's event programme in return for £2,000.

Vicky Evans-Melo, general manager at The Gemini, said "We're looking for one lucky applicant who will get paid to attend exciting events across the UK to help shape our own entertainment calendar and make the Gemini's events the best in the whole country. We'd love for someone from Dereham to be selected to experience this once in a lifetime opportunity."

Applications are open until Sunday, June 9.

Visit summer.greeneking.co.uk/sabbartical/

