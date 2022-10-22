Register of 'warm places' created for Dereham ahead of difficult winter

A register of places where people can go if they are worried about paying their energy bills this winter has been created for Dereham.

Social action group Love Dereham has collated the list to let concerned residents know that support is available.

It comes as 'warm banks' - aimed at those who cannot afford to heat their homes - begin opening across the country.

Love Dereham has created a register of places where people can go to keep warm this winter - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

On October 1, a rise in the energy price cap meant the average UK household saw their energy bill rise to £2,500.

Love Dereham's initiative, 'A Warm Place', brings together organisations including Dereham Baptist Church, Meeting Point and Dereham Cancer Care.

Keith Mersh, chairman of the group, said: "This is something happening under various names throughout the country.

"It seemed only right that we offered ourselves as being the people to collate the information for Dereham.

Keith Mersh, chairman of Love Dereham - Credit: Archant

"We are using the term 'Warm Place' because it has connotations in terms of temperature and being welcoming for the community.

"A lot of the venues involved already exist and are offering their services, but it can help sometimes to assemble information like this in one, accessible place."

In recent weeks, Love Dereham unveiled its vision for social action in Dereham amid the cost of living crisis.

Mr Mersh revealed the charity was planning a number of initiatives designed to help those in need, including a social supermarket, life skills course, children's clothing bank and a launderette.

Dereham Baptist Church is among the venues which will be 'A Warm Place' this winter - Credit: Archant

He added: "We see A Warm Place as another aspect of what we are seeking to do, which is to make life better for our community."

Venues involved in A Warm Place are as follows:

Meeting Point, St Withburga Lane: 9am to 4pm, Monday to Friday (except 3pm closure on Thursday)

Dereham Cancer Care, Georges Road: 10am to 2pm, Monday and Tuesday; 10am to midday, Wednesday

Green Pastures, Norwich Street: Let's Chat, 11am to midday, Monday to Thursday

Salvation Army, St Nicholas Street: Times and dates tbc

Toftwood Methodist, Chapel Lane: 10.30-11.30am, third Thursday of each month

Dereham Baptist Church, High Street: 1-3pm Thursday; 10am to 1pm Friday

Cowper Memorial Congregational Church, Market Place: Coffee morning, 10am to midday, every Friday

Dereham Library, High Street: 9.30am to 7pm, Monday to Friday; 9.30am to 4pm Saturday