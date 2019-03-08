Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Dereham high school pupils represent 'all that is good' at special event

PUBLISHED: 10:52 27 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:52 27 May 2019

Northgate High’s head boy and girl were invited to Norwich Castle to recognise the year in office of councillor Margaret Stone, chair of Norfolk County Council. Picture: NORTHGATE HIGH

Northgate High's head boy and girl were invited to Norwich Castle to recognise the year in office of councillor Margaret Stone, chair of Norfolk County Council. Picture: NORTHGATE HIGH

Archant

Two high school pupils from mid Norfolk were invited to a special event to celebrate with a Norfolk County Council dignitary.

Northgate High's head boy and girl were invited to Norwich Castle to recognise the year in office of councillor Margaret Stone, chair of Norfolk County Council.

You may also want to watch:

The pair were joined by their heads of school as well as Dereham mayor Hillary Bushell.

They were personally invited by Ms Stone and were "incredibly proud" to have been the only school in Norfolk to have been invited and represented at the evening.

Ms Stone said: "Katy and David represent all that is good in our high schools today and rarely articulated."

The head boy and girl also had the opportunity to meet with and chat informally to the Lord Mayor of Norwich, Martin Schmierer, and Lord Richard Dannatt about their experiences at Northgate and their forthcoming GCSEs.

Most Read

Multi-million pound development will bring new jobs

A new Co-op filling station and food store is opening in Necton. Picture: CO-OP

Go back in time at the Gressenhall’s Retro Revival event

Gressenhall is marking the bank holiday with the sounds and style of the 1950s. Last year's event pictured. Picture: Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse

Dereham high school pupils represent ‘all that is good’ at special event

Northgate High’s head boy and girl were invited to Norwich Castle to recognise the year in office of councillor Margaret Stone, chair of Norfolk County Council. Picture: NORTHGATE HIGH

Despite injections and daily care, little Brooke loves school

Justine Sprawling with daughter Brooke, 11, who has a rare condition called ataxia telangiectasia. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Students on overnight ‘lock-down’ while waiting to sit exams postponed by timetable clashes

Sixth form college staff in Norfolk say it is

Most Read

Multi-million pound development will bring new jobs

A new Co-op filling station and food store is opening in Necton. Picture: CO-OP

Go back in time at the Gressenhall’s Retro Revival event

Gressenhall is marking the bank holiday with the sounds and style of the 1950s. Last year's event pictured. Picture: Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse

Dereham high school pupils represent ‘all that is good’ at special event

Northgate High’s head boy and girl were invited to Norwich Castle to recognise the year in office of councillor Margaret Stone, chair of Norfolk County Council. Picture: NORTHGATE HIGH

Despite injections and daily care, little Brooke loves school

Justine Sprawling with daughter Brooke, 11, who has a rare condition called ataxia telangiectasia. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Students on overnight ‘lock-down’ while waiting to sit exams postponed by timetable clashes

Sixth form college staff in Norfolk say it is

Latest from the Dereham Times

Multi-million pound development will bring new jobs

A new Co-op filling station and food store is opening in Necton. Picture: CO-OP

Go back in time at the Gressenhall’s Retro Revival event

Gressenhall is marking the bank holiday with the sounds and style of the 1950s. Last year's event pictured. Picture: Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse

Students on overnight ‘lock-down’ while waiting to sit exams postponed by timetable clashes

Sixth form college staff in Norfolk say it is

European Elections 2019: How did people vote in each district in Norfolk and Waveney?

The Brexit Party were the big winners in the European election in the East of England. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Dereham high school pupils represent ‘all that is good’ at special event

Northgate High’s head boy and girl were invited to Norwich Castle to recognise the year in office of councillor Margaret Stone, chair of Norfolk County Council. Picture: NORTHGATE HIGH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists