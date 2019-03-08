Dereham high school pupils represent 'all that is good' at special event

Two high school pupils from mid Norfolk were invited to a special event to celebrate with a Norfolk County Council dignitary.

Northgate High's head boy and girl were invited to Norwich Castle to recognise the year in office of councillor Margaret Stone, chair of Norfolk County Council.

The pair were joined by their heads of school as well as Dereham mayor Hillary Bushell.

They were personally invited by Ms Stone and were "incredibly proud" to have been the only school in Norfolk to have been invited and represented at the evening.

Ms Stone said: "Katy and David represent all that is good in our high schools today and rarely articulated."

The head boy and girl also had the opportunity to meet with and chat informally to the Lord Mayor of Norwich, Martin Schmierer, and Lord Richard Dannatt about their experiences at Northgate and their forthcoming GCSEs.