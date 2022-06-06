Can you spot yourself at Dereham's Jubilee events?

Gallery

The Dereham garden party in the Ellenor Fenn Garden on June 4 - Credit: Dereham Baptist Church

A four-day weekend brought out the crowds as people across Dereham celebrated The Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The four days of festivities across the town over the long weekend to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70-years on the throne included a great variety of events - including a beacon lighting on June 2 to mark the celebrations beginning.

The beacon lighting event held in Dereham on June 2 - Credit: aboutDereham Partnership

The evening event on Fleece Meadow saw Dereham join with the rest of the country and the commonwealth in lighting a beacon.

The event was organised by Dereham Town Council and supported by aboutDereham.

Then like thousands of others, the town was treated to a garden party.

On June 4, Dencora, managers of the East Dereham Shopping Centre and Baptist Church organised the Dereham garden party in the Ellenor Fenn Garden, off Wrights Walk.

The party brought people from across Dereham out to celebrate, and include live music and games.

The Dereham garden party in the Ellenor Fenn Garden on June 4 - Credit: Dereham Baptist Church

