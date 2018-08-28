Search

Sponsored rowathon takes teen kick boxer Jack a step closer to his dream expedition to Borneo

PUBLISHED: 15:50 04 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:50 04 February 2019

Fifteen-year-old budding kick boxing star Jack Clancy who is fundraising for a charity trip to Borneo. Photo: BRETT KING

A Dereham teenager has completed a three-hour sponsored rowathon, to raise cash towards a charity trip to Borneo which will see him work on environmental projects and raise awareness of the impact of the palm oil industry on wildlife and rainforests.

Fifteen-year-old Northgate High School student Jack Clancy will be setting off to Southeast Asia in five months’ time and needs to raise £4,000 for his four-week trek, which is being organised by expedition company Camps International.

Budding kick boxing star Jack, who will also be helping build and kit out local schools, raised £90 from his latest fundraising feat, which was completed on a rowing machine at the Railway Tavern, in Yaxham Road.

Praising Jack’s efforts and thanking all those who supported him, his mum Suzanne said: “This is not a holiday and he is having to raise the cash to get him there which, for a 15-year-old boy, shows real dedication.”

Commission from ticket sales for Jack’s next two kick boxing matches, at the University of East Anglia in March and April, will also go towards his trip.

For tickets, visit www.victorykickboxing.co.uk

