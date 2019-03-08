Search

Library to hold dementia awareness event

PUBLISHED: 12:26 04 June 2019

The Human Story Theatre are coming to Dereham Library later this month with a production of Connie�s Colander. Picture: Mike Kwasniak

The Human Story Theatre are coming to Dereham Library later this month with a production of Connie�s Colander. Picture: Mike Kwasniak

An event at a Norfolk library is set to offer an insight into what it is like to live with dementia.

The Human Story Theatre are coming to Dereham Library later this month with a production of Connie's Colander by Gaye Poole.

Connie's Colander is a short play about a mother facing dementia with the help of her daughter and gives a touching insight into the illness.

The performance is followed by a question and answer session with dementia specialists from the Alzheimer's Society.

Dr Marion Lynch, dementia expert and deputy medical director for NHS England South, said: "Connie gives us permission to laugh and cry about our own situation, the roles lost and responsibilities gained when living with dementia, and notice that we are not alone.

"More of this would lead to a different view on what it is to grow old and care for those who need our help."

The event will take place on Thursday, June 13 between 11am and 12.30am.

