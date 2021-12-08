News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Lions take families to meet Father Christmas

Aaron McMillan

Published: 2:37 PM December 8, 2021
The Dereham Lions took a trip to the Bure Valley Railway Santa Express with 22 children and adults

The Dereham Lions took a trip to the Bure Valley Railway Santa Express with 22 children (who had all been nominated to attend) and accompanying adults to Aylsham on November 28. - Credit: Jenny Canham

A Dereham community group spread festive cheer as they took families to meet Father Christmas.

The Dereham Lions took a trip on the Bure Valley Railway Santa Express with 22 children, who had all been nominated to attend, and accompanying adults to Aylsham on November 28.

Dodging the bad weather, the railway crew took them on a little meander across country on their mini steam train to the neighbouring village of Brampton, which had decorated the tracks with many Christmas themed cutouts for the children to spot, from reindeer to angels.

They also saw Father Christmas himself on the other track, complete with loaded presents on his tracked sleigh and his helpful Elf.

The individual families were taken into Santa’s grotto to receive their presents. 

A spokesman for The Lions said: "The children were all extremely well behaved and a credit to their parents and the town."

The Lions thanked Carter Coaches of Litcham for transporting them, the staff of Bure Valley Railway and the generous customers of Tesco who helped raise £498.43 towards the trip.

