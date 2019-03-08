Search

Advanced search

Dereham man lands £300 fine for fly-tipping trampoline

PUBLISHED: 09:21 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:21 30 August 2019

Breckland Council fined a Dereham man £300 for fly-tipping a trampoline on Norwich Road. Picture: Google Maps

Breckland Council fined a Dereham man £300 for fly-tipping a trampoline on Norwich Road. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A man from Dereham has been slapped with a £300 fine after a trampoline was found dumped in a ditch.

The fly-tip on Norwich Road was highlighted by a member of the public to Breckland Council, who removed the trampoline.

Within one hour of the initial report, the culprit was located and issued with a fixed penalty notice which he subsequently paid.

Alison Webb, Breckland's executive member for housing, health and environment, said: "Fly-tipping is illegal and a serious environmental crime that harms the countryside and costs taxpayers money to clear up.

"I am very disappointed that the resident did not take his broken trampoline to the local recycling centre - where it would be been accepted for free.

"However, I am delighted to see the public share our frustrations and have provided invaluable support in concluding this investigation so quickly."

Breckland Council is advising residents who discover fly-tipping to inform the council as quickly as possible. Anyone paying for waste collection should ensure they have a waste carrier's licence.

Most Read

Van driver dies following A47 crash

A van driver has died following a crash on the A47 at Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

Pub’s new tenant vows to ‘appeal to everyone’ following controversy

Nigel Barton, right, the new tenant at The Bull pub in Dereham, with barman Ruben Copsey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A47 reopens more than seven hours after crash

The A47 at Scarning has been closed in both directions. Photo: Matt Farmer

Cricket club slams ‘idiots’ who left pitch covered in tyre marks

Bradenham Cricket Club's pitch has been left covered in tyre marks. Picture: Brett Gates

Dereham bids farewell to legendary stock car racer Horry Barnes

Family and friends carry the coffin at the funeral of stock car racing legend Horry Barnes at Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Van driver dies following A47 crash

A van driver has died following a crash on the A47 at Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

Pub’s new tenant vows to ‘appeal to everyone’ following controversy

Nigel Barton, right, the new tenant at The Bull pub in Dereham, with barman Ruben Copsey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A47 reopens more than seven hours after crash

The A47 at Scarning has been closed in both directions. Photo: Matt Farmer

Cricket club slams ‘idiots’ who left pitch covered in tyre marks

Bradenham Cricket Club's pitch has been left covered in tyre marks. Picture: Brett Gates

Dereham bids farewell to legendary stock car racer Horry Barnes

Family and friends carry the coffin at the funeral of stock car racing legend Horry Barnes at Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Dereham Times

Dereham man lands £300 fine for fly-tipping trampoline

Breckland Council fined a Dereham man £300 for fly-tipping a trampoline on Norwich Road. Picture: Google Maps

Van driver dies following A47 crash

A van driver has died following a crash on the A47 at Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

WATCH: Keeping plans to bring back the railway on track

County School Station PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

Norfolk journey inspires new music

Kevin Flanagan has written a piece of music based on his walk along Peddars Way Picture: Denise Bradley

Man in his 20s dies after A149 crash

A man has died after a crash in Tower Road, in Burnham Overy. Photo: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists