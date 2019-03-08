Dereham man lands £300 fine for fly-tipping trampoline

Breckland Council fined a Dereham man £300 for fly-tipping a trampoline on Norwich Road. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A man from Dereham has been slapped with a £300 fine after a trampoline was found dumped in a ditch.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The fly-tip on Norwich Road was highlighted by a member of the public to Breckland Council, who removed the trampoline.

Within one hour of the initial report, the culprit was located and issued with a fixed penalty notice which he subsequently paid.

Alison Webb, Breckland's executive member for housing, health and environment, said: "Fly-tipping is illegal and a serious environmental crime that harms the countryside and costs taxpayers money to clear up.

"I am very disappointed that the resident did not take his broken trampoline to the local recycling centre - where it would be been accepted for free.

"However, I am delighted to see the public share our frustrations and have provided invaluable support in concluding this investigation so quickly."

Breckland Council is advising residents who discover fly-tipping to inform the council as quickly as possible. Anyone paying for waste collection should ensure they have a waste carrier's licence.