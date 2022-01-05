'I felt something had to be done' - Norfolk man's stand against Sir Tony Blair's knighthood

Angus Scott, from Dereham, launched a petition to have Sir Tony Blair's knighthood removed, which has since gained over 600,000 signatures - Credit: Supplied

A Norfolk man's petition calling for former prime minister Sir Tony Blair to have his knighthood removed has now reached over 600,000 signatures.

Angus Scott, from Dereham, decided to create the petition after learning the news of the former PM's peerage on New Years Eve, describing the award as "absolutely appalling."





Former prime minister Tony Blair arrives at BBC Broadcasting House in central London for his appearance on the BBC1 current affairs programme, The Andrew Marr Show. Picture date: Sunday June 6, 2021. - Credit: PA

The ex-Labour leader, who was in power from 1997 to 2007, was given the title as part of the Queen's New Year's Honours list for 2022 which has caused controversy in part due to the former PM's handling of the Iraq war and for his domestic policies.

Mr Scott, 55, said: "I just felt that something had to be done as I felt it was such an appalling decision.

"He took this nation to war after knowingly misleading parliament, causing thousands of deaths, including British citizens.

"The fact that the establishment is awarding Tony Blair sends a signal that this behaviour is rewarded."

On January 1, Sir Tony became a member of the Order of the Garter, which is England's oldest and most senior order of chivalry.

It is an honour that has been bestowed upon every prime minister before Sir Tony, and is an appointment made entirely by the Queen.

Mr Scott, a voice artist and presenter, created the petition on Change.org, describing Sir Tony as the "least deserving person of any public honour."

As of Tuesday evening, the petition has now reached over 660,000 signatories, which Mr Scott sees as reflective of the "deep depth of anger" felt by many in the country.

Mr Scott added: "The response has been astonishing so far.

"I didn't expect it to get anywhere near this amount of attention but it shows the ill-feeling felt by many towards the man."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has defended Sir Tony's knighthood, saying the honour is "not a thorny issue" and that Sir Tony had been a "very successful prime minister" who had "made Britain a better country."

Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain, Sir Kier added: "I understand there are strong views on the Iraq War.

"But that does not detract from the fact that Tony Blair was a very successful prime minister and made a huge difference to the lives of millions of people in this country.”











