Three marathons in three weekends - Dereham runner's amazing charity effort

Published: 4:31 PM September 10, 2021

Jonathan Burton is running the Berlin, London and Manchester marathon in three consecutive weekend. - Credit: Jonathan Burton

A Dereham man is running three marathons in three weekends to raise money to help battle the disease his dad suffered with.

Jonathan Burton is running the Berlin, London and Manchester marathon in three consecutive weekends from September 26.

He will be running to raise money for Parkinson’s UK, a disease which his father, Jim, battled for 25 years, before his death from advanced Parkinson’s in July.

The 53-year-old had planned to run the London marathon last year, but it was cancelled as a result of the pandemic.

He said that training has been harder due to his father passing.

Jonathan Burton with his dad, Jim, who passed from advanced Parkinson’s in July 2021. - Credit: Jonathan Burton

“Training for the marathons has been difficult due to dad's passing," he said. "I have been running for some time, but with how dad has been I have been caring and looking after him.

"He was more important than the training.

“Since then I have trained well, and whilst I may not achieve what I initially wanted to, I will go in focussed knowing that the three events will be in memory of dad.

“These marathons will be more poignant for me for this very fact.”

He hopes to raise up to £900 for the charity.

Mr Burton is also the chairman of the Dereham Runners. - Credit: Archant

Marathon running is nothing new to Mr Burton, who is also the chairman of the Dereham Runners.

He has run around 30 races throughout his life, including city marathons such as Rome, Paris, Marrakesh and Palma, and the same number of ultra-marathons.

He said that running the marathons closely together means he will listen to his body rather than a specific plan to avoid injuries.

“I have done long events before, it is just a case of taking each run as it comes," he said.

"Sometimes you feel different as each run is different, different weather and courses.

“There is no set routine, it's just a case of listening to your body.”

He will also be running in memory of his younger brother Julian whose birthday was on the same day as the cancelled race last year. Whilst it will no longer share the date he said: “I will still remember him during the marathon.”

You can donate to Mr Burton by going here - https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/jwburton1967