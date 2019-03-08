Three more marathons completed by Dereham super runner

Dereham super runner Ian Odgers is edging towards the amazing target of completing 200 marathons. In the latest in his diary accounts for the Times, he talks about three more he has ticked off.

Dereham's super marathon man Ian Odgers is heading towards the 200 mark. Picture: Ian Odgers Dereham's super marathon man Ian Odgers is heading towards the 200 mark. Picture: Ian Odgers

So numbers 176, 177 and 178 are all complete.

I was at Great Barrow on the Kirtling route once again and it was slightly cooler than the previous Saturday, but it was still warm and I finished 40 minutes quicker than seven days earlier.

The next day took me back to Great Barrow for the Highwayman out and back route and a slightly slower finish.

Then I travelled to Nonsuch Park in South London.

I was up at 5.30am and out of the house by 6am.

I arrived and collected my number. I finished the hilly marathon in mix of warm and muggy rain. A nightmare of a journey home due to accidents on the roads it took me five and a half hours.

Still the countdown continues.