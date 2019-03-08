Runner completes Great Barrow challenge after Liechtenstein disappointment

Dereham runner Ian Odgers has completed 100 marathons in 100 weeks. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017 ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Just over a year and a half ago he completed the last of his 100 marathons in as many days. Now, runner Ian Odgers, from Dereham, is getting nearer to the 200 mark. Here he talks about his latest endeavours.

I've lost slight track of the numbers since the disappointment of Liechtenstein.

They admitted that the cut off was not advertised in English but despite me suggesting a free entry for next year, as a good will gesture, they declined and said they were not open to anymore conversation on the matter. So onwards and upwards.

I've not been feeling 100pc for a few weeks now and have even had a slight upper respiratory infection.

So this weekend I am pleased to have ticked off two more marathons on the road to the 200.

Both at Great Barrow, in Suffolk, so not too far away. I completed days two and three of their 10 marathons in 10 day series.

Friday was hard as it was warm and a tough course, Thetford route and just over 27 miles. Add to this a heavy fall at 14 miles I was glad to get it done and start a quick recovery ahead of the next day's event. Saturday saw the Kirtling route in Cambridgeshire, and with peak temperatures en route of 36C it was a case of survival and one foot in front of the other. 26.2 miles of sunbathing.

I covered myself in suncream and took on fluids as well as ice pops and slush drinks over the course.

Slight twinges in my knee from my fall the previous day, it was a slightly slower time but was glad to just get round in that heat. So two marathons closer to the 200.

Mr Odgers took up running in 2005 and he has travelled around the world to take part in different marathons including New York, Kyoto and Finland.

Earlier this year, he flew to San Francisco and took part in the Crissy Field Parkrun, which is near the Golden Gate Bridge.

He then drove 388 miles to Ventura Great Barrow challenge after to take part in the Mountains 2 Beach marathon in California.