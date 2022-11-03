Group successfully launches breakfast club amid cost of living fears

Dereham Meeting Point's manager Shonette Mooney (left), assistant manager Louise Iverson and cook Claire Raper (right) , with councillor and supporter Harry Clarke - Credit: Archant

An organisation which brings together over-55s and vulnerable people has launched a new breakfast club to help members cope with the spiralling cost of living.

Meeting Point, based off Saint Withburga Lane, Dereham, plans to run the club during the autumn and winter months until March.

The Meeting Point building off Saint Withburga Lane in Dereham - Credit: Archant

The charity, which invites locals to meet and socialise from Monday to Friday, decided to extend its offering after seeing living costs continue to rise.

Local shops including a number of supermarkets have contributed food or vouchers to get the new club up and running. On Tuesday, it officially launched with breakfast free to all who attended.

Going forward, a small fee - starting from £1.50 - will be charged to fund the initiative.

Meeting Point supports older people, those living with dementia and younger members who have learning disabilities.

The group is hoping to obtain grants in the near future so that members who struggle to get around can be picked up from the surrounding area.