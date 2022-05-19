Drivers slammed for parking outside centre for people with disabilities

The manager of a specialist centre for the disabled has hit out at inconsiderate parking which is preventing regulars from gaining access.

Shonette Mooney said there were problems "every single day" at Dereham Meeting Point, a service for those with disabilities and over-55s.

The Meeting Point centre in Dereham - Credit: Archant

Meeting Point is located off Saint Withburga Lane at the front of the Breckland Business Centre car park, where drivers have access to dozens of spaces with a two-hour time limit.

But Miss Mooney said drivers were constantly using the three spaces which Meeting Point leases from Breckland Council for service-users, many of whom have poor mobility.

'No parking' signs attached to the building have repeatedly been ignored.

A 'no parking' sign at Dereham Meeting Point - Credit: Archant

"Every single day we get people taking our spaces or blocking us in," added Miss Mooney.

"There was a gentleman who came in on his mobility scooter and he just couldn't get in without going on the grass, which was really quite unsafe - so it's a danger issue as well.

"People see the spaces are empty and make assumptions that we're closed, but we could have hirers coming in soon after.

"You stop people and they say 'well where else can I park?'. People do get abusive when it comes to parking."

Harry Clarke, town and district councillor, with Shonette Mooney, manager of Dereham Meeting Point - Credit: Archant

She added that the charity was in need of support to remedy the issue - despite the fact it has the power to put up its own signage.

"We haven't really got a leg to stand on," said Miss Mooney. "What can we actually do about parking?

"We had 'no parking' boards that we put out but they all got vandalised. We could purchase some 'disabled access only' signs, but we haven't got anyone to install them."

Harry Clarke, town councillor and a district councillor for Dereham Withburga ward, said it was time for the local authority to step in.

The Meeting Point centre in Dereham - Credit: Archant

"What's needed is some bigger signs and some markings on the road itself," he added. "At least then it would be very clear and there would be no excuse.

"This is a much-loved and well-used centre, but to me this is an external issue and not within the capacity of Meeting Point to sort.

"I'm confident the right thing will be done and this will be supported. It shouldn't need any crowdfunding or grants."

Breckland Council has been contacted for comment.