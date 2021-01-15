Mum starts new year with 2,021-squat charity challenge

Published: 3:23 PM January 15, 2021

Jade Lewis carrying out her squats in aid of the Childhood Eye Cancer Trust at her home in Dereham, with help from her daughters, three-year-old Esmae, and nine-month-old twins, Maesie, and Millie, right. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2021

A new year can bring new fitness goals - and one mum is determined to start in style.

Jade Lewis, 25, from Dereham, is targeting 2,021 squats in one month.

Mrs Lewis is raising money for the Childhood Eye Cancer Trust (CHECT) after her own experience with vision loss.

She is also doing it because the disease is often diagnosed in children the same age as her three daughters.

In 2018, the mum-of-three was diagnosed with the eye condition keratoconus, which weakens and thins the cornea at its centre.

The damage was caused due to her Tourette's syndrome and required a cornea transplant on her left eye. She had also had laser eye treatment on her right eye.

Since launching the challenge she has squatted more than 1,100 times in the first two weeks of January and hopes to raise £350.

Mrs Lewis said: "I thought why not raise money for a great cause and keep fit while doing it?

"I feel a connection to the cause because my daughters are the age that most children are diagnosed with eye cancer, which is babies and up to the age of five. It is the first time CHECT has ever run a challenge like this, as they are trying to recoup income lost from events that have been cancelled like the London Marathon.

"I suffer with Tourette’s, anxiety and depression and I’ve found out doing these squats actually helps me cope better. I have better motivation and self confidence."

Mrs Lewis sets herself the goal to complete a minimum of 100 squats a day and often doubles that. Her efforts are counted by her three-year-old daughter Esmae.

Mrs Lewis, who gave birth to twins Millie and Maesie during the first lockdown, said: "It is going really well. I believe I will 100pc smash the 2021 target and do more.

"I have 800 squats left to do. My three-year-old daughter isn’t going to nursery at the moment and she loves to count so she helps me out and counts for me and sometimes she loves to join in as well.

"Dealing with my three children while doing all the squats is a challenge as my twin girls have now learned to crawl so keeping them in one spot is definitely a challenge."

She is raising the money through Facebook, to donate search Jade is Squatting for Childhood Eye Cancer Trust (CHECT).