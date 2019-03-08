Dereham Music Festival organisers 'hoping for high numbers' as 'hundreds' of tickets sell out

A new music festival offering family friendly fun and an eighties after party is heading to Dereham this summer. Photo: Adam Coulton Archant

Organisers of a brand new family friendly music festival in a mid Norfolk town say hundreds of tickets have been sold in the run up to the event's launch day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Festival organiser Adam Colton, who is one of the three directors of tribute event brand, Nearly Festival. Photo: Adam Coulton Festival organiser Adam Colton, who is one of the three directors of tribute event brand, Nearly Festival. Photo: Adam Coulton

Dereham Music Festival will be coming to the town for the first time on Saturday, June 8, for a day of bands, food, and family entertainment for all ages, ahead of a 1980s themed after party at the town's Memorial Hall.

And organisers have said tickets for the event - set to be held at Fleece Meadow - have been selling in their hundreds.

Almost 300 tickets have sold so far, with a limited number now remaining for the after party.

Festival organiser Adam Coulton said: "I think we'll have between 350 to 500 people there."

"I just want to go in and deliver a really good event for people."

The 33-year-old organiser, who is also one of the directors of the Nearly Festival brand alongside Danny Banthorpe and Andrew Collins, said: "We're onto the final bits and pieces of planning now.

"I'm hoping for high numbers but I just want to deliver it now and be happy with that.

"We've got a no food and drink policy and we're safety conscious.

"People can come down, parents can come along with their kids, and be there and have fun in a safe, controlled atmosphere.

You may also want to watch:

"We've sold 260 tickets and there are just 50 tickets left now for the 1980s night."

READ MORE: New family friendly music festival coming to Dereham this summer

E-ticket sales will go offline on Friday, June 7, and entry to the festival ground will be available to buy on the door on the day.

And Mr Coulton, from Taverham, added that the biggest challenge for the event had been concern over the weather.

But he said: "Day by day it's pulling through and the forecast is getting better and better.

"I just want people to come out and have a good time."

And the team behind the festival have also said they are hoping to see the event go even bigger and better the following year.

"I'd like to get this one delivered and go bigger still next year," said Mr Coulton, who is also preparing to host Nearly Festival in Earlham Park, in Norwich, from Saturday, June 15, to Sunday, June 16.

The team are hoping to expand the event in 2020, and hold it in the Dereham Recreation Ground.

Gates at Dereham Music Festival will open at midday on Saturday, and the event will wrap up at 7.30pm, before the afterparty.

Have you got your tickets? Share your snaps from the day with us on social media.

READ MORE: New family friendly music festival coming to Dereham this summer