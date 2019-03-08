Search

From visiting Italy to building a go-kart - students enjoy school activities week

PUBLISHED: 06:40 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 06:47 30 July 2019

Year 7 to 9 students at Dereham Neatherd High School took part in Activities Week. Students in Sorento, Italy. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

Year 7 to 9 students at Dereham Neatherd High School took part in Activities Week. Students in Sorento, Italy. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

Dereham Neatherd High School

Students got the chance to try out 25 different experiences as Dereham's Neatherd High School held an activities week.

Year 7 to 9 students at Dereham Neatherd High School took part in Activities Week. Students enjoying watersports at Whitlingham. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High SchoolYear 7 to 9 students at Dereham Neatherd High School took part in Activities Week. Students enjoying watersports at Whitlingham. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

It replaced the curriculum enhancement week and there were trips to Sorrento in Italy, Battlefields in Normandy and Bramley Lakes.

Other options were visits to local theme parks, activities in Norwich, Thetford Forest, fishing lakes, Whitlingham Outdoor Centre, North Norfolk coast and London to take in a West End show.

Year 7 to 9 students at Dereham Neatherd High School took part in Activities Week. A student making a bag during the Textiles activitry week. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High SchoolYear 7 to 9 students at Dereham Neatherd High School took part in Activities Week. A student making a bag during the Textiles activitry week. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

In school students had the opportunity to build a go-kart, be creative with textiles, make films, play new sports, bake bread, play strategic board games and programme Lego robots.

Year 7 to 9 students at Dereham Neatherd High School took part in Activities Week. A student at Tyne Cot Cemetery in Belgium. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High SchoolYear 7 to 9 students at Dereham Neatherd High School took part in Activities Week. A student at Tyne Cot Cemetery in Belgium. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

Year 7 to 9 students at Dereham Neatherd High School took part in Activities Week. Students building Lego models during activities week. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High SchoolYear 7 to 9 students at Dereham Neatherd High School took part in Activities Week. Students building Lego models during activities week. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

Year 7 to 9 students at Dereham Neatherd High School took part in Activities Week. A student during the Strategic Games activity week. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High SchoolYear 7 to 9 students at Dereham Neatherd High School took part in Activities Week. A student during the Strategic Games activity week. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

Year 7 to 9 students at Dereham Neatherd High School took part in Activities Week. Students enjoying rides during the Thrill Seekers week. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High SchoolYear 7 to 9 students at Dereham Neatherd High School took part in Activities Week. Students enjoying rides during the Thrill Seekers week. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

Year 7 to 9 students at Dereham Neatherd High School took part in Activities Week. Students in Normandy, France. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High SchoolYear 7 to 9 students at Dereham Neatherd High School took part in Activities Week. Students in Normandy, France. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

Year 7 to 9 students at Dereham Neatherd High School took part in Activities Week. Students at Bramley Lakes. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High SchoolYear 7 to 9 students at Dereham Neatherd High School took part in Activities Week. Students at Bramley Lakes. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

Year 7 to 9 students at Dereham Neatherd High School took part in Activities Week. Students at Wells-next-the-Sea cafe during their beach trips. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High SchoolYear 7 to 9 students at Dereham Neatherd High School took part in Activities Week. Students at Wells-next-the-Sea cafe during their beach trips. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

Year 7 to 9 students at Dereham Neatherd High School took part in Activities Week. Students in the German trenches at Bayernwald in Belgium. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High SchoolYear 7 to 9 students at Dereham Neatherd High School took part in Activities Week. Students in the German trenches at Bayernwald in Belgium. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

