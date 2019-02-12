High school performs ancient Greek tale for annual production

Neatherd High School’'s modern version of The Golden Masque of Agamemnon took place at Dereham Memorial Hall. Jon London Photography Jon London Photography

Students at a mid-Norfolk high school took to the stage to perform an ancient Greek tale for their annual production.

Neatherd High School’s modern version of The Golden Masque of Agamemnon took place at Dereham Memorial Hall and saw students reenact the tale of of blood, sacrifice, murder and revenge.

The show provided an opportunity for many familiar Neatherd actors to show their talent, including Adam Littleproud, who gave a compelling performance as the arrogant Agamemnon, with Bradley Dack as the son who is tasked with avenging his father by murdering his mother Queen Clytemnestra, played by Lily Tarsey.

Other notable performances came from Pearl Williams-Eley as the dignified but defeated Queen Hecuba and her daughter, Cassandra, was performed by Holly Gibson.

Narration was provided by Eddie Hill and Zayna Tarabay, who kept the audience up-to-date with the many twists and turns.

