Video

Dereham students ‘share in the magic’ at national Harry Potter Night event

Professor Sprout (Marion Broughton) with a mandrake plant and Taliyah Moutinho, 11, as Neatherd High School celebrates National Harry Potter night in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Students at a Dereham high school had their quills and scrolls ready as they took part in an event to celebrate the magic of Harry Potter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pupils at Dereham’s Neatherd High School enjoyed national Harry Potter Night, on Thursday, February 7 from 4pm to 6.30pm in the library.

For the magical sum of £3 students experienced meeting real owls, tried their hands at a game of pong Quidditch or a wizarding duel, and could even sample the bestselling book’s famous Butterbeers.

Librarian Lorraine Gill said: “They come through our Platform Nine and 3/4 and get sorted into houses.

“Every year libraries, schools and bookshops all celebrate Harry Potter books.

Sean Laban, 12, as Harry Potter, ready to play Quidditch pong as Neatherd High School celebrates National Harry Potter night in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Sean Laban, 12, as Harry Potter, ready to play Quidditch pong as Neatherd High School celebrates National Harry Potter night in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“It’s getting back to basics - a lot of them haven’t read the books, so it’s bringing them to a new generation and it’s something they can share with their families.

“It’s a nice way for them to share in the magic.”

The event was attended by publisher Bloomsbury, who filmed a promotional video.

For a chance to be featured in the film, share your photos from Harry Potter events around the country with the hashtag #HarryPotterNight.

Local author Alex Scarrow as Lord Voldemort, during Neatherd High School's celebration of National Harry Potter night in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Local author Alex Scarrow as Lord Voldemort, during Neatherd High School's celebration of National Harry Potter night in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

READ MORE: Harry Potter Book Night is coming to Norwich and it sounds magical

Professor Sprout (Marion Broughton) with a mandrake plant and Taliyah Moutinho, 11, as Neatherd High School celebrates National Harry Potter night in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Professor Sprout (Marion Broughton) with a mandrake plant and Taliyah Moutinho, 11, as Neatherd High School celebrates National Harry Potter night in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Organiser, Lorraine Gill as Professor Trelawney, during Neatherd High School's celebration of National Harry Potter night in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Organiser, Lorraine Gill as Professor Trelawney, during Neatherd High School's celebration of National Harry Potter night in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A potions lesson with Professor Snape, with 11-year-olds Connie Griffin, left, and Ashley Bell, as Neatherd High School celebrates National Harry Potter night in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY A potions lesson with Professor Snape, with 11-year-olds Connie Griffin, left, and Ashley Bell, as Neatherd High School celebrates National Harry Potter night in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mad-Eye Moody, Joe Knee, 12, decorates a balloon as an owl as Neatherd High School celebrates National Harry Potter night in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Mad-Eye Moody, Joe Knee, 12, decorates a balloon as an owl as Neatherd High School celebrates National Harry Potter night in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sean Laban, 12, as Harry Potter, meets three-year-old Caesar, a European eagle-owl from Norfolk Wild Encounters, as Neatherd High School celebrates National Harry Potter night in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Sean Laban, 12, as Harry Potter, meets three-year-old Caesar, a European eagle-owl from Norfolk Wild Encounters, as Neatherd High School celebrates National Harry Potter night in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mad-Eye Moody, Joe Knee, 12, decorates a balloon as an owl as Neatherd High School celebrates National Harry Potter night in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Mad-Eye Moody, Joe Knee, 12, decorates a balloon as an owl as Neatherd High School celebrates National Harry Potter night in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Organiser, Lorraine Gill as Professor Trelawney, helps sort students into the houses using the sorting hat as Neatherd High School celebrates National Harry Potter night in Dereham. With her is George Howard, 13, as Gellert Grindelwald. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Organiser, Lorraine Gill as Professor Trelawney, helps sort students into the houses using the sorting hat as Neatherd High School celebrates National Harry Potter night in Dereham. With her is George Howard, 13, as Gellert Grindelwald. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One student reads up on the Fantastic Beasts story as Neatherd High School celebrates National Harry Potter night in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY One student reads up on the Fantastic Beasts story as Neatherd High School celebrates National Harry Potter night in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY