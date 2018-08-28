Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Dereham students ‘share in the magic’ at national Harry Potter Night event

PUBLISHED: 11:25 08 February 2019

Professor Sprout (Marion Broughton) with a mandrake plant and Taliyah Moutinho, 11, as Neatherd High School celebrates National Harry Potter night in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Professor Sprout (Marion Broughton) with a mandrake plant and Taliyah Moutinho, 11, as Neatherd High School celebrates National Harry Potter night in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

Students at a Dereham high school had their quills and scrolls ready as they took part in an event to celebrate the magic of Harry Potter.

Pupils at Dereham’s Neatherd High School enjoyed national Harry Potter Night, on Thursday, February 7 from 4pm to 6.30pm in the library.

For the magical sum of £3 students experienced meeting real owls, tried their hands at a game of pong Quidditch or a wizarding duel, and could even sample the bestselling book’s famous Butterbeers.

Librarian Lorraine Gill said: “They come through our Platform Nine and 3/4 and get sorted into houses.

“Every year libraries, schools and bookshops all celebrate Harry Potter books.

Sean Laban, 12, as Harry Potter, ready to play Quidditch pong as Neatherd High School celebrates National Harry Potter night in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSean Laban, 12, as Harry Potter, ready to play Quidditch pong as Neatherd High School celebrates National Harry Potter night in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“It’s getting back to basics - a lot of them haven’t read the books, so it’s bringing them to a new generation and it’s something they can share with their families.

“It’s a nice way for them to share in the magic.”

The event was attended by publisher Bloomsbury, who filmed a promotional video.

For a chance to be featured in the film, share your photos from Harry Potter events around the country with the hashtag #HarryPotterNight.

Local author Alex Scarrow as Lord Voldemort, during Neatherd High School's celebration of National Harry Potter night in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLocal author Alex Scarrow as Lord Voldemort, during Neatherd High School's celebration of National Harry Potter night in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

READ MORE: Harry Potter Book Night is coming to Norwich and it sounds magical

Professor Sprout (Marion Broughton) with a mandrake plant and Taliyah Moutinho, 11, as Neatherd High School celebrates National Harry Potter night in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYProfessor Sprout (Marion Broughton) with a mandrake plant and Taliyah Moutinho, 11, as Neatherd High School celebrates National Harry Potter night in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Organiser, Lorraine Gill as Professor Trelawney, during Neatherd High School's celebration of National Harry Potter night in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOrganiser, Lorraine Gill as Professor Trelawney, during Neatherd High School's celebration of National Harry Potter night in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A potions lesson with Professor Snape, with 11-year-olds Connie Griffin, left, and Ashley Bell, as Neatherd High School celebrates National Harry Potter night in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA potions lesson with Professor Snape, with 11-year-olds Connie Griffin, left, and Ashley Bell, as Neatherd High School celebrates National Harry Potter night in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mad-Eye Moody, Joe Knee, 12, decorates a balloon as an owl as Neatherd High School celebrates National Harry Potter night in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMad-Eye Moody, Joe Knee, 12, decorates a balloon as an owl as Neatherd High School celebrates National Harry Potter night in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sean Laban, 12, as Harry Potter, meets three-year-old Caesar, a European eagle-owl from Norfolk Wild Encounters, as Neatherd High School celebrates National Harry Potter night in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSean Laban, 12, as Harry Potter, meets three-year-old Caesar, a European eagle-owl from Norfolk Wild Encounters, as Neatherd High School celebrates National Harry Potter night in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mad-Eye Moody, Joe Knee, 12, decorates a balloon as an owl as Neatherd High School celebrates National Harry Potter night in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMad-Eye Moody, Joe Knee, 12, decorates a balloon as an owl as Neatherd High School celebrates National Harry Potter night in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Organiser, Lorraine Gill as Professor Trelawney, helps sort students into the houses using the sorting hat as Neatherd High School celebrates National Harry Potter night in Dereham. With her is George Howard, 13, as Gellert Grindelwald. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOrganiser, Lorraine Gill as Professor Trelawney, helps sort students into the houses using the sorting hat as Neatherd High School celebrates National Harry Potter night in Dereham. With her is George Howard, 13, as Gellert Grindelwald. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One student reads up on the Fantastic Beasts story as Neatherd High School celebrates National Harry Potter night in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOne student reads up on the Fantastic Beasts story as Neatherd High School celebrates National Harry Potter night in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Organiser, Lorraine Gill as Professor Trelawney, with Lord Voldemort, played by local author Alex Scarrow, as Neatherd High School celebrates National Harry Potter night in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOrganiser, Lorraine Gill as Professor Trelawney, with Lord Voldemort, played by local author Alex Scarrow, as Neatherd High School celebrates National Harry Potter night in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

WATCH: Pupils have their ‘Greatest Day’ as school performs Take That hit for deaf charity fundraiser

Year 1 teacher Kirsty Ponder, 28, organised the Sign2Sing day at Toftwood Infant and Junior School on Thursday. Photo: Neil Didsbury

Hollywood Cinemas in Norwich and Great Yarmouth shut from as chain ceases trading

A busy Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth during the last few weeks of the summer holidays. Hollywood Cinema. August 2014. Picture: James Bass

Small village with one school and no doctor’s surgery could see extra homes

A planning application for 40 homes at Bawdeswell has been submitted for approval. Picture: James Bass

Clothing banks broken into across county

A clothing bank in Morrisons in Fakenham was one of those targeted. Picture: Chris Bishop

Dereham set for clean up with launch of new event

The Trash Tribe litter pick is launching in Dereham. Picture: Breckland Council

Most Read

Driver leaves scene of A47 crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub’s bid to create restaurant and beer garden in the middle of Norwich city centre

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hollywood Cinemas in Norwich and Great Yarmouth shut from as chain ceases trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Deadliest Catch - magnet fishermen find sawn-off shotgun in River Wensum

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pictured: Moment UEA graduate turned cocaine dealer is arrested in Camden after three months on the run

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Dereham Times

Eight jobs saved as new owners take over Dereham’s Hollywood Cinema

Pictured, front, Lee Allwood, new owner, with his son Jonny Allwood, far left, and the eight members of staff who will all be keeping their jobs. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Dereham students ‘share in the magic’ at national Harry Potter Night event

Professor Sprout (Marion Broughton) with a mandrake plant and Taliyah Moutinho, 11, as Neatherd High School celebrates National Harry Potter night in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk racecourse boss says ‘worrying’ horse flu outbreak could have ‘major consequences’

British racing regulators have enforced a six-day suspension after an outbreak of equine influenza was discovered at a yard in Cheshire. Photo: IAN BURT

Author inspires students with tales of monsters, haunted houses and exploding cow pats

Highly acclaimed Norwich-based author Alexander Gordon Smith spent an entertaining and inspirational morning with Year 8 at Reepham High School. Photo: Reepham High School

Norfolk MP’s rejection of nimbyism branded ‘hypocritical’ and ‘insulting’

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss has faced criticism following comments about Norfolk nimbyism. Photo: PA / Stefan Rousseau
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists