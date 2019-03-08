School's new workshops will open pupils' eyes to world of computing

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman was at the launch of Neatherd High School's Digital Schoolhouse programme. Picture: Neatherd High School Archant

A high school is playing its part in a scheme offering free computing training to the next generation.

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman was in attendance as Neatherd High School unveiled its Digital Schoolhouse programme, supported by the government's Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

The workshops, delivered by Nintendo UK and Ukie - the UK's trade body for the games industry - use play-based learning to engage primary school pupils and teachers with the computing curriculum.

Mr Freeman said: "The new programme will help our local youngsters develop the skills required to access a whole range of opportunities in one of our country's fastest growing sectors.

"This is a massive boost to our region and I look forward to seeing the programme go from strength to strength."

Adam Gibson, head of computer science at Neatherd, added: "Everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves and, more importantly, took away some valuable knowledge and skills they can implement in the classroom."

Visit the Digital Schoolhouse website for more information.