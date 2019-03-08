Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Proud day for youngsters at nursery's first graduation ceremony

PUBLISHED: 12:42 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:42 29 July 2019

Children at Little Footsteps in Dereham at their graduation ceremony. Picture: Little Footsteps

Children at Little Footsteps in Dereham at their graduation ceremony. Picture: Little Footsteps

Archant

Dereham nursery Little Footsteps has held its first graduation for the Buds children who left to head to school.

Gemma Hewett, owner manager of the nursery in Norwich Road, said: "It was a very proud day for Little Footsteps.

You may also want to watch:

"This was a time for us and families to recognise the learning, development and achievement these children have made over their time with us.

"Some children have attended the nursery from a very young age and some have only been with us a few short months. No matter how long we have been a part of their lives, we have seen these children develop and reach their full potential."

Each child took to the stage wearing their caps and gowns, ready to receive a certificate of their achievement, prior to singing songs and sharing their art work, on what they want to be when they are older, with the parents.

Most Read

Risk of power cuts and road closures as warning is issued for thunderstorms

Storm over attleborough Photo: Liam Ayers

‘Inappropriate’ - Councillor apologises to female officer for photo incident

A female officer of Breckland Council has been apologised to after an incident with a councillor Picture: Ian Burt

Main road through one of Norfolk’s biggest villages to be shut for 10 days

Dereham Road in Mattishall will be closed for 10 days in August. Picture: Google Maps

Dereham ‘reluctantly’ part company with top striker

Danny Beaumont has left Dereham Town Picture: Ian Burt

Jinkies! Village shop gang transform van into Mystery Machine

The gang from the Hockering Shop and Motor Services will be taking the Mystery Machine on a 2,500km adventure. (Left to right) Jagoda Kasica, Mick Mason, Mateusz Kasica, Georgina Mace, and Pretor the dog at the front. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Most Read

Risk of power cuts and road closures as warning is issued for thunderstorms

Storm over attleborough Photo: Liam Ayers

‘Inappropriate’ - Councillor apologises to female officer for photo incident

A female officer of Breckland Council has been apologised to after an incident with a councillor Picture: Ian Burt

Main road through one of Norfolk’s biggest villages to be shut for 10 days

Dereham Road in Mattishall will be closed for 10 days in August. Picture: Google Maps

Dereham ‘reluctantly’ part company with top striker

Danny Beaumont has left Dereham Town Picture: Ian Burt

Jinkies! Village shop gang transform van into Mystery Machine

The gang from the Hockering Shop and Motor Services will be taking the Mystery Machine on a 2,500km adventure. (Left to right) Jagoda Kasica, Mick Mason, Mateusz Kasica, Georgina Mace, and Pretor the dog at the front. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Latest from the Dereham Times

Dereham ‘reluctantly’ part company with top striker

Danny Beaumont has left Dereham Town Picture: Ian Burt

Councillors agree to extend and sell off cemetery lodge despite local opposition

Cemetery Lodge (left) in Dereham could be extended. Picture: Ian Burt

Church tower climb organised for nook appeal

Norfolk churches Trust is helping to raise vital funds by giving people the chance to climb the round tower of St Margaret’s church in Worthing. Picture: Google Maps

Risk of power cuts and road closures as warning is issued for thunderstorms

Storm over attleborough Photo: Liam Ayers

‘Inappropriate’ - Councillor apologises to female officer for photo incident

A female officer of Breckland Council has been apologised to after an incident with a councillor Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists