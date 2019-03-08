Proud day for youngsters at nursery's first graduation ceremony

Children at Little Footsteps in Dereham at their graduation ceremony. Picture: Little Footsteps Archant

Dereham nursery Little Footsteps has held its first graduation for the Buds children who left to head to school.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gemma Hewett, owner manager of the nursery in Norwich Road, said: "It was a very proud day for Little Footsteps.

You may also want to watch:

"This was a time for us and families to recognise the learning, development and achievement these children have made over their time with us.

"Some children have attended the nursery from a very young age and some have only been with us a few short months. No matter how long we have been a part of their lives, we have seen these children develop and reach their full potential."

Each child took to the stage wearing their caps and gowns, ready to receive a certificate of their achievement, prior to singing songs and sharing their art work, on what they want to be when they are older, with the parents.