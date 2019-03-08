Proud day for youngsters at nursery's first graduation ceremony
PUBLISHED: 12:42 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:42 29 July 2019
Archant
Dereham nursery Little Footsteps has held its first graduation for the Buds children who left to head to school.
Gemma Hewett, owner manager of the nursery in Norwich Road, said: "It was a very proud day for Little Footsteps.
You may also want to watch:
"This was a time for us and families to recognise the learning, development and achievement these children have made over their time with us.
"Some children have attended the nursery from a very young age and some have only been with us a few short months. No matter how long we have been a part of their lives, we have seen these children develop and reach their full potential."
Each child took to the stage wearing their caps and gowns, ready to receive a certificate of their achievement, prior to singing songs and sharing their art work, on what they want to be when they are older, with the parents.