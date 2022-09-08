Dereham pays tribute to the Queen

Updated

The Queen has died at the age of 96 - Credit: Archant

People in the Dereham area have been reacting to the news that the Queen has died at the age of 96.

The news was announced in a brief statement by Buckingham Palace at 6.30pm on Thursday.

The Queen pictured during a visit to Norfolk in 2018 - Credit: Archant

This year, the Queen became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee - marking 70 years on the throne.

Hugh King, the mayor of Dereham, met the Queen while working on the British Royal Train which is used to carry members of the Royal Family around the country.

"She was very polite," said Mr King. "You don't really get the time to to have a proper chat with her, but she was great.

"The Queen has been a great head of state for us and, with her visits to Sandringham, she has done a lot for our county as well. The amount of people in Norfolk she has engaged with over the years is quite something.

Hugh King, the mayor of Dereham - Credit: Royal British Legion

"This has come as a big shock to the whole community. You could say we have always been expecting this, but when these moments come around it is so sad - especially after all these years she has been serving us.

"I don't think there is anybody who doesn't recognise how hard she has worked."

George Freeman, MP for Mid Norfolk, said the announcement of the Queen's death was "the tragic news we have all been dreading".

He added: "Our nation mourns a remarkable woman who has become, quite simply, the nation's rock.

George Freeman, MP for Mid Norfolk - Credit: Archant

"Through it all, she has been the exemplary spirit and embodiment of the best of the United Kingdom.

"Always cheered by massed crowds wherever she goes: nowhere more than here in her beloved county of Norfolk where, through her home at Sandringham, she and her family have always been held proudly in such close affection and esteem."

Standards in Dereham have been lowered to half mast.

Anyone in Dereham wishing to leave a floral tribute can do so at St Nicholas Church from 8.30am Friday morning.

The Queen has died at the age of 96 - Credit: Archant

The town's book of condolence will be inside the church, where members of the public are welcome to write personal messages. The book will form a permanent record of people's feelings and thoughts at this time.

St Nicholas Church will be open from 8.30am to 10pm on Friday and Saturday (September 9-10), and then from 9am to 5pm until the day following the Queen's funeral.

Floodlights at the church and on the war memorial in the town centre will be coloured purple as a mark of respect.