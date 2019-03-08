Veterans to be special guests at Peace Day event marking 100 years since the end of the First World War

Re-enactors will be part of the Dereham Peace Day 2019 event. Picture: Courtesy of Judy Rogers Archant

Veterans of the armed forces and other members of the Royal British Legion are being invited to a special Peace Day service to commemorate the end of the First World War.

A scene from the peace march in 1919. The event has inspired the Dereham Peace Day 2019 event. Picture: Courtesy of Judy Rogers A scene from the peace march in 1919. The event has inspired the Dereham Peace Day 2019 event. Picture: Courtesy of Judy Rogers

Dereham Peace Day will be one of Dereham's biggest events in 2019 and is happening in place of the town's annual carnival.

Judy Rogers, one of the people helping to organise the event, said Peace Day would aim to transport visitors back through the decades to the year after the end of the war.

She said: "For just one year the Dereham Carnival committee have decided to hold the Peace Day centenary event instead of our traditional carnival.

"This is because of the historic importance of the event and our wish to provide something totally different for the town by recreating 1919."

The peace celebrations in 1919. Dereham's annual carnival will be replaced with a special Dereham Peace Day to mark 100 years since the end of the war in 2019. Picture: Courtesy of Judy Rogers The peace celebrations in 1919. Dereham's annual carnival will be replaced with a special Dereham Peace Day to mark 100 years since the end of the war in 2019. Picture: Courtesy of Judy Rogers

Ms Rogers said RBL members would be treated as special guests at the Saturday, July 20, event, along with re-enactors dressed in uniforms from the era.

She said: "We are looking for members of the Royal British Legion who would like to attend the Peace Day service.

"We have some places reserved for them at a free dinner on the evening of Peace Day.

"We would very much like to have some of the veterans at the dinner to join the First World War soldiers and other guests."

Dereham Peace Day will be happening instead of the carnival. Pictured is the carnival parade from 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher Dereham Peace Day will be happening instead of the carnival. Pictured is the carnival parade from 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Although history books record that the war ran from 1914 to 1918, treaty negotiations at Versailles continued long into the following year.

The morning of Saturday, July 19, 1919, saw thousands of people gathered across London for a post-war peace march.

Nearly 15,000 troops took part in the march, led by the victorious Allied commanders.

Free tea tickets and children's 'meet the visitors' entry forms, plus fancy dress and race entry forms, are now available at venues around town, including Library Jacks Cafe, All Crafts, Show Dr and the Railway Tavern.

Dereham Peace Day will be happening instead of the carnival. Pictured is the carnival parade from 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher Dereham Peace Day will be happening instead of the carnival. Pictured is the carnival parade from 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

The day will begin at 9am with the arrival of soldiers at the Mid Norfolk Railway station in the town.

They will be greeted by re-enactment visitors from 1919 and will make their way to Market Place where Dereham Town Band will be performing.

From 1pm, everyone will be asked to make their way to the recreation ground for an afternoon of fun.

Any RBL members interested in attending can contact Ms Rogers by calling 07368 394499 or emailing info@derehamcarnival.co.uk.

