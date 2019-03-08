Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Winners announced for Dereham Peace Day window display competition

PUBLISHED: 10:51 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:01 19 July 2019

Staff at Tony Perkins in Dereham. The shop's display was a joint winner in the Peace Day competition. Picture: Julie Chase

Staff at Tony Perkins in Dereham. The shop's display was a joint winner in the Peace Day competition. Picture: Julie Chase

Archant

A butcher's shop and hair and beauty salon have shared top honours in a competition to find the best Dereham Peace Day decorated window display.

Staff at George's On The High Street in Dereham. Their window display was one of the joint winners in the Peace Day competition. Picture: Julie ChaseStaff at George's On The High Street in Dereham. Their window display was one of the joint winners in the Peace Day competition. Picture: Julie Chase

A total of 34 shops, businesses and pubs took part and judges were hugely impressed with the standard of entries and the effort put in.

Family heirlooms, wartime memorabilia, old pictures and bunting were among the items used in displays.

Part of the George's On The High Street display, which was one of the joint winners in the Dereham Peace Day competition. Picture: Julie ChasePart of the George's On The High Street display, which was one of the joint winners in the Dereham Peace Day competition. Picture: Julie Chase

Peace Day committee chairman Judy Rogers said: "We were bowled over by the quality of work and the creativity shown. It was absolutely brilliant."

The joint winners were Tony Perkins in Norwich Street and George's On The High Street.

Harris Hardware in Dereham Market Place, which was one of the highly commended displays in the Peace Day competition. Picture: Julie ChaseHarris Hardware in Dereham Market Place, which was one of the highly commended displays in the Peace Day competition. Picture: Julie Chase

Both had used a wide range of items from the period to decorate their windows and staff had dressed up in costumes on the day of judging.

Judges gave highly commended mentions to Harris Hardware in the Market Place, Costa in Nelson Place, PACT Animal Sanctuary shop in Norwich Street and I Care in the Market Place.

PACT in Norwich Street, Dereham , which was one of the highly commended displays in the Peace Day competition. Picture: Julie ChasePACT in Norwich Street, Dereham , which was one of the highly commended displays in the Peace Day competition. Picture: Julie Chase

PACT in Norwich Street, Dereham, which was one of the highly commended displays in the Peace Day competition. Picture: Julie ChasePACT in Norwich Street, Dereham, which was one of the highly commended displays in the Peace Day competition. Picture: Julie Chase

Costa in Nelson Place in Dereham, which was one of the highly commended displays in the Peace Day competition. Picture: Julie ChaseCosta in Nelson Place in Dereham, which was one of the highly commended displays in the Peace Day competition. Picture: Julie Chase

I Care in Dereham Market Place, which was one of the highly commended displays in the Peace Day competition. Picture: Julie ChaseI Care in Dereham Market Place, which was one of the highly commended displays in the Peace Day competition. Picture: Julie Chase

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Month-long roadworks to affect drivers and bus routes

Wellington Road in Dereham is set to be closed for almost a month between the junctions with Theatre Street and Cowper Road. Picture: Google

‘So many businesses will suffer’ - Mum’s fear over month-long road closure

Angela Lane is concerned about the impact the closure of Wellington Road, in Dereham, could have on nearby businesses. Picture: Archant

Charges to be dropped against woman after 700 cannabis plants seized

Breckland Police found more than 700 cannabis plants in an outbuilding in Houghton Lane, North Pickenham. Photo: Breckland Police

Signs costing £45,000 could bring ‘a real boost’ to town centre

Dereham could soon be boosted by the installation of signage costing £45,000. Picture: Ian Burt

Parents’ anger as school leavers’ celebration is cancelled

Foulsham Primary School, which has cancelled its end-of-year barbecue for year six pupils. Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

Month-long roadworks to affect drivers and bus routes

Wellington Road in Dereham is set to be closed for almost a month between the junctions with Theatre Street and Cowper Road. Picture: Google

‘So many businesses will suffer’ - Mum’s fear over month-long road closure

Angela Lane is concerned about the impact the closure of Wellington Road, in Dereham, could have on nearby businesses. Picture: Archant

Charges to be dropped against woman after 700 cannabis plants seized

Breckland Police found more than 700 cannabis plants in an outbuilding in Houghton Lane, North Pickenham. Photo: Breckland Police

Signs costing £45,000 could bring ‘a real boost’ to town centre

Dereham could soon be boosted by the installation of signage costing £45,000. Picture: Ian Burt

Parents’ anger as school leavers’ celebration is cancelled

Foulsham Primary School, which has cancelled its end-of-year barbecue for year six pupils. Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Dereham Times

Further delay in decision on plans for 255 more homes in Norfolk town

Yaxham Road in Dereham, where 255 homes could be built. Picture: Ian Clarke

12-year-old Norfolk girl set to grace Wimbledon in national competition

Ruby Syer will have the chance to play on the famous grass courts in Wimbledon. Picture: Mark Syer

Winners announced for Dereham Peace Day window display competition

Staff at Tony Perkins in Dereham. The shop's display was a joint winner in the Peace Day competition. Picture: Julie Chase

Extra evidence found days before start of prison death inquest

Andrew Cross, an inmate at HMP Wayland, near Griston, died at the jail on Thursday, September 13, 2018. Photo: Ian Burt

Heat wave could see Norfolk hotter than Turkey with highs of 30C

Heat Wave - Bethany Wright (8) keeping cool in King's Lynn. Photo:IAN BURT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists