Winners announced for Dereham Peace Day window display competition

Staff at Tony Perkins in Dereham. The shop's display was a joint winner in the Peace Day competition.

A butcher's shop and hair and beauty salon have shared top honours in a competition to find the best Dereham Peace Day decorated window display.

Staff at George's On The High Street in Dereham. Their window display was one of the joint winners in the Peace Day competition.

A total of 34 shops, businesses and pubs took part and judges were hugely impressed with the standard of entries and the effort put in.

Family heirlooms, wartime memorabilia, old pictures and bunting were among the items used in displays.

Part of the George's On The High Street display, which was one of the joint winners in the Dereham Peace Day competition.

Peace Day committee chairman Judy Rogers said: "We were bowled over by the quality of work and the creativity shown. It was absolutely brilliant."

The joint winners were Tony Perkins in Norwich Street and George's On The High Street.

Harris Hardware in Dereham Market Place, which was one of the highly commended displays in the Peace Day competition.

Both had used a wide range of items from the period to decorate their windows and staff had dressed up in costumes on the day of judging.

Judges gave highly commended mentions to Harris Hardware in the Market Place, Costa in Nelson Place, PACT Animal Sanctuary shop in Norwich Street and I Care in the Market Place.

PACT in Norwich Street, Dereham, which was one of the highly commended displays in the Peace Day competition.

PACT in Norwich Street, Dereham, which was one of the highly commended displays in the Peace Day competition. Picture: Julie Chase PACT in Norwich Street, Dereham, which was one of the highly commended displays in the Peace Day competition. Picture: Julie Chase

Costa in Nelson Place in Dereham, which was one of the highly commended displays in the Peace Day competition.

I Care in Dereham Market Place, which was one of the highly commended displays in the Peace Day competition.

