Dereham's finest honoured at Platinum Jubilee awards ceremony

Dereham paid its own tribute to the Queen by going ahead with the town's much-anticipated Platinum Jubilee awards.

People who have gone above and beyond for their community were celebrated at a special ceremony at Dereham Memorial Hall on Saturday (September 10) evening.

Despite a dark cloud being cast over the nation following the Queen's death on Thursday, organiser Dereham Town Council (DTC) decided the awards would serve as a fitting tribute to the long-reigning monarch.

To mark Queen Elizabeth II reaching seven decades on the throne, DTC has this year been inviting the public to nominate unsung heroes they feel are deserving of a citizens award.

Nominations were whittled down into a shortlist, with successful nominees invited to a reception at the hall in Norwich Street.

The night's award winners were as follows:

Ken Hawkins

Nominated for volunteer services as Dereham's Footpath Warden since February 2013.

Noted for putting enormous energy and enthusiasm into surveying, promoting and championing the public rights of way in and around Dereham. Ken was also instrumental in setting up the Dereham Walkers are Welcome initiative.

Alan Jones

Nominated for his dedication and impact on the Dereham community through his service as a school governor and trustee at Northgate High School and the Unity Education Trust.

He continues to provide support to fellow governors, staff and pupils in a wide range of capacities.

Tom F Garland

Nominated for being a founding member of the Family History Society in Swanton Morley, later renamed the Mid Norfolk Family History Society, based in Dereham.

He has been a major figure in compiling the Mid Norfolk Burial Index, and is noted for various local research projects and published books.

Sally Harper

Nominated for being a hard-working volunteer with St John Ambulance since 1978, for between 600-1,000 hours per year.

During the pandemic, she volunteered at Addenbrooke's Hospital in the A&E department, assisting nurses and helping to save lives.

Shirley Ramm

Nominated for more than 50 years of fundraising for charity, which has included running a weekly stall in Dereham.

She is hailed for helping to reduce social isolation in the town.

Dave and Lesley Pearson

Nominated for their commitment to volunteering at Mid-Norfolk Food Bank for a number of years, providing essential help to hundreds of people.

Without their dedication, vulnerable members of the community would be in danger of going hungry.

Jo Constable

Nominated for almost 50 years of commitment and dedication to the Norfolk Girl Guiding Association, in particular the Brownies, Guides and Rangers in the Dereham area.

She has provided fun, friendship, challenges and adventures for countless girls, empowering them to find their voice and make a positive difference in their community.

Hannah Gilbert

Nominated for being a hard-working leader with the 2nd Dereham (Toftwood) Scout Group since 2009, becoming group scout leader in 2019.

She has great enthusiasm for the development of her group, helping them to gain valuable life skills. During the pandemic, she worked tirelessly to improve the Scout building.

Jack Cassidy & Daryl Spencer

Nominated for co-founding Dereham Saints FC in 2017 and making it a success, ensuring every child is welcoming regardless of ability.

The club continues to thrive thanks to their commitment.

Michael Protheroe

Nominated for being a committed and loyal coach at Dereham Junior Runners Athletics Club for several years.

He happily volunteers his time to train and encourage runners to be the best they can be, shaping Dereham's athletes of the future.

Leanne Jarman

Nominated for co-founding the Dereham Community Litter Pickers Group in 2021, her hard work raising funds for various charities and community groups, and her outstanding efforts following the Ukraine crisis - resulting in the opening of Dereham Ukraine Aid Centre.

She has made a huge difference to the lives of dozens of people.

Ian Odgers

Nominated for his hard work in raising funds for charity over many years, along with his recent outstanding efforts supporting the Ukraine crisis.

He was also instrumental in opening the Dereham Ukraine Aid Centre, as well as ensuring donations were transported to eastern Europe.

Laura Steward

Nominated for co-founding the Dereham Community Litter Pickers Group, and for selflessly volunteering her time to help at the Dereham Ukraine Aid Centre.

She has been saluted for making Dereham a cleaner and more pleasant community.

Shonette Mooney & Louise Iverson

Nominated for their combined 24 years at Dereham Meeting Point, which caters for over-55s and vulnerable people.

As manager and deputy manager respectively, they have worked tirelessly to provide the very best services for members.

Barbara D’Arts

Nominated for over 40 years of dedication to 'doing good' in Dereham, and for being a driving force behind the scenes.

She was a key figure in the original Queen Mother's Garden scheme, was instrumental in setting up the charity Dementia Friendly Dereham in 2015, and has been involved in various school and church committees.

Carol Knight

Nominated for her many years of volunteering at Dereham Meeting Point, running various clubs and activities for vulnerable residents.

When Meeting Point closed for 16 months due to Covid, she kept in contact with members, delivered essential items and helped reduce social isolation.

Tim Cara

Nominated for his commitment and dedication to the Friends of Dereham Memorial Hall since its inception in 2013.

He was also the main organiser of this year's highly successful Dereham Day, bringing the local community, organisations and businesses together.

Patricia Boatwright

Nominated for her outstanding dedication and loyalty to Dereham Windmill.

She goes above and beyond her duties, not only organising and training volunteers, but also cleaning the windmill and ensuring it continues to be an asset to Dereham.

Justin Dack

Nominated for being an unofficial community champion, Justin is the 'go to' man for the Community Crafters and has supported countless events down the years including Christmas lights switch-ons, carnivals and this year's jubilee beacon lighting.

He is always willing to go the extra mile, making him a fantastic role model.

Philip Barrett, Richard Meredith, Jonathan Poll and Susan Ferguson

Nominated for a combined 28 years volunteering for the Dereham Community Car Scheme.

They have dedicated their time to transporting people to and from essential medical appointments, tackling social isolation along the way.

Janet Newell

Nominated for more than 12 years volunteering for the Dereham Community Car Scheme, later becoming an official member of staff to coordinate drivers and bookings.

A kind and caring person, she always goes above and beyond to help users and make their journeys stress-free.

Carolyn Coleman

Nominated for her tireless work in establishing the new wayfinding signs across Dereham, as well as her contributions to aboutDereham.

She also supported Dereham Cares volunteers and coordinators during lockdown.

Paul Sandford

Nominated for more than 30 years of fundraising for local individuals and good causes, helping to put Dereham on the map.

He has supported Dereham Carnival in years gone by, as well as Dereham Day and donations for Ukraine in 2022.

Hugh King

Nominated for his help in delivering vital prescriptions for Dereham Cares during the coronavirus pandemic.

Without the mayor's help, many Dereham residents would have gone without medication during the lockdowns.