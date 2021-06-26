Join our free PremierPlus membership for freebies and savings

Published: 7:45 AM June 26, 2021

The Dereham Times and Fakenham & Wells Times have stood by the people of this beautiful and diverse part of Britain for decades, through the good times and the bad. We are proud to now be launching a new PremierPlus membership scheme to reward our loyal readers. - Credit: Archant

The Dereham Times has a loyal and growing army of readers who care deeply about their community and like to keep informed about what's going on.

That's why we are proud to be launching a new membership scheme which is free to our loyal subscribers and home news delivered readers.

Our new PremierPlus membership opens the door to a wide variety of offers and discounts designed to save you money and help you get the most out of your Norfolk life.

People on the beach at Wells - A beautiful part of our region served by the Fakenham & Wells Times. - Credit: Lesley Buckley

Andrew Fitchett, editor of the Dereham Times, said: "These newspapers have been a pillar of the region for decades, reporting on the latest from mid and north Norfolk.

"We strive to champion our communities and the people who make up this amazing place, while keeping you up-to-date about the burning issues that affect you.

"A growing number of our people like to read our articles on a laptop or mobile phone screen, and our website has been given an overhaul to make it easier than ever to find the news that interests you.

"But we remain as dedicated as ever to our historic newspaper, which is at the core of what we do. It's our job to put you, our readers, at the heart of it, which is why we've recently introduced some new features - including new columnist and Q&As - to give you a voice.

Youngsters and adults taking part in the Fakenham carnival. Our papers strive to reflect the vibrant community that we are a part of. - Credit: Keith Osborn

Every week, we work to keep you to date with the latest news from our bustling towns including Dereham. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"However you like to read the Times, we couldn't be more grateful, and our PremierPlus membership is a way of saying thank you for being there."

The PremierPlus bonuses have already started. Anyone who signs up now can claim a free strawberry runner from Enjoy Gardening More - worth £9.99 - and a free Norfolk Day celebration pack worth £6.99.

Andrew Fitchett, editor of the Dereham Times and Fakenham & Wells Times. - Credit: Archant

You can also get 10pc off all orders with Enjoy Gardening More, and a free three-month membership to Dine, worth £14.97.

In the coming weeks and months, members will also have access to exclusive content, additional prizes, bigger savings and invitations to member-only events.

The scheme is exclusive to our subscribers and home news delivered readers. All you need to do is register your email address so we can confirm you purchase status and we will send you regular newsletters with exclusive PremierPlus offers.

To be a part of it, simply visit www.archanthub.co.uk/premierplus and register.

Join our PremierPlus membership scheme for freebies, discounts, exclusive content and invitations to events. - Credit: Archant



