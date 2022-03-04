Prince's Trust volunteers complete impressive makeover of Scouts garden

Gallery

Members of the Prince's Trust's latest Dereham team unveiled the results of their community project for 1st Beetley Scout Group - Credit: Archant

Dereham's latest Prince's Trust team has completed a much-needed makeover of a Scout group's garden in the space of just three days.

Members of Team 182 unveiled the results of their community project at 1st Beetley Scout Group's base in Stoney Lane on Friday (March 4).

Lee Anderton, leader of 1st Beetley Scout Group, opens the new-look garden - Credit: Archant

The garden had begun to look forlorn and dilapidated in recent months, but the Prince's Trust participants pulled out all the stops to give it a new lease of life with handmade seating, beautifully-designed flowerbeds and a magnificent bug hotel.

Friday's project unveiling represents part of a 12-week programme, which will see eight young people learn a host of workplace and practical skills to help them get into employment or find training opportunities.

The initiative was run from Dereham fire station by the youth development department of Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, whose leader Chantelle Williams saluted the team.

"They are individually fantastic, and as a team they are unstoppable," she said.

"They have worked so hard. They have had five weeks together and every challenge we have thrown at them they have absolutely smashed.

"We're really proud of them and to complete something like this in three days - what an achievement that is."

Chantelle Williams, leader of the youth development department at Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, with assistant leader Scott Rudling - Credit: Archant

Assistant team leader Scott Rudling added: "They have been a really productive team and they all got a lot out of the experience.

"They are also a really kind group of people and they've got a bright future ahead of them."

Founded by Prince Charles in the 1970s, the Prince's Trust is aimed at giving opportunities to young people who may have had a difficult upbringing or problems at school.

Programmes are run in Dereham three times a year, starting in January, May and September, as well as in Norwich and King's Lynn.

One of those to get involved this time was Em Denny, who said: "My confidence was fairly low and I felt like I didn't have a lot of direction in my life.

"I went through university and still felt very lost when I came out at the other end.

"This has already had a really great impact on me. I've met new people, gone out of my comfort zone and really pushed myself."

Ethan Mathews and Em Denny at the entrance to the new-look garden revamped for 1st Beetley Scout Group - Credit: Archant

Team 182 chose a makeover of 1st Beetley Scout Group's garden as their community project - Credit: Archant

A huge bug hotel named 'Bug City' was among the improvements made by Dereham's latest Prince's Trust team - Credit: Archant

