Dereham school receives funding for international exchange

Spanish exchange at Northgate High School. Picture: NORTHGATE Archant

A group of students from Dereham are set to embark on an international exchange to Spain.

It is part of a new £2.5 million Department for Education programme in partnership with the British Council, and will see a group from Northgate High School and Dereham Sixth Form College venture overseas.

The pupils will spend a week linking up with the market town's partner school IES Pilar Lorengar, in Zaragoza, to learn about Spanish culture, history and language.

They will be staying with host families during the exchange.

Mr Everett, head of languages, said: "We are very proud to have been the first school in the country to apply for the new funding and we are very pleased to be awarded the grant."

A group of year 10 and 12 students from the school and sixth form will travel in June and reconnect with students who visited the United Kingdom earlier this year.