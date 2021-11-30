Town meeting to discuss plans for Queen's Jubilee celebrations

aboutDereham Partnership is thinking ahead to her majesty's celebrations next year by inviting their members, local councillors and members of the public to an online meeting - Credit: Noah Vickers

A meeting is set to be held in a bid to begin planning for next year's Queen's Jubilee celebrations.

Non-profit organisation aboutDereham is inviting its members, local councillors and members of the community to an online meeting from 7pm on Monday, December 6.

In 2022, The Queen will become the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee - marking 70 years of service.

There will be a programme of events throughout the year, with many taking place over an extended bank holiday weekend from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5.

The aboutDereham Partnership has asked anyone thinking of hosting an event over the aforementioned weekend to attend Monday's meeting, where they can share their plans and find out what else is happening in the town.

Email details of your organisation and the names of those attending to hello@aboutDereham.org. You will be sent a Zoom link to join the meeting.