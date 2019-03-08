Community invited to celebrate life of stock car racing legend

Stock car racing legend Horry Barnes, from Dereham, died in July. Picture: Archant

The community is being invited to celebrate the life of a racing legend who died last month.

Stock car racing legend Horry Barnes, from Dereham, died in July. Picture: Archant

Horace 'Horry' Barnes, a familiar face and gentleman on the stock car circuit for more than 50 years, died on July 19 at the age of 90.

His death prompted an outpouring of emotion across the world of stock car racing, with tributes paid at meetings including Skegness, Great Yarmouth and Arlington.

Dereham stock car racing legend Horry Barnes competing in the early-1970s. Picture: Submitted

The Dereham born and bred racer had four children, 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren - many of whom have followed in his footsteps and taken up racing themselves.

Mr Barnes' funeral will be held at St Nicholas Parish Church in Dereham on Friday, August 23, at 2pm. Family flowers only, but donations can be made to the Royal British Legion.

Following the funeral, members of the public are invited to join the family at Dereham Town Football Club to celebrate Mr Barnes' life.