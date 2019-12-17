'He can be world champion' - Dereham racer gets backing from global firm

A talented kart racer has secured the support of a global company in his pursuit of F1 greatness.

Josh Vallance, from Dereham, has been winning kart races since the age of nine and was recently identified as having similar racing attributes to drivers on the Formula 1 grid.

Having won this year's WMKC Junior Rotax Championship, the 15-year-old has earned the backing of professional services firm, Aon.

In the past Aon has sponsored sporting heavyweights including Manchester United, and now its support has stretched to Josh as he prepares for the 2020 season.

Howard Grosvenor, from Aon department cut-e, said: "The base skills inherent in talented champions are the same the world over: self-motivation and a driven, enquiring intellect.

"Josh has both these qualities, which allow him to take on relevant information quickly and drive faster than the competition.

"There is no doubt in my mind, Josh has all the abilities to become a world champion."

Josh is also supported by Ipswich-based Burland Technology Solutions and driver development company V1 Logic.