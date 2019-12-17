Search

Advanced search

'He can be world champion' - Dereham racer gets backing from global firm

PUBLISHED: 17:12 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:12 17 December 2019

Kart racer Josh Vallance, has secured the backing of global firm Aon as he pursues Formula 1 greatness. Picture: JV Racing Ltd

Kart racer Josh Vallance, has secured the backing of global firm Aon as he pursues Formula 1 greatness. Picture: JV Racing Ltd

Archant

A talented kart racer has secured the support of a global company in his pursuit of F1 greatness.

Kart racer Josh Vallance, has secured the backing of global firm Aon as he pursues Formula 1 greatness. Picture: Courtesy of Tina VallanceKart racer Josh Vallance, has secured the backing of global firm Aon as he pursues Formula 1 greatness. Picture: Courtesy of Tina Vallance

Josh Vallance, from Dereham, has been winning kart races since the age of nine and was recently identified as having similar racing attributes to drivers on the Formula 1 grid.

Having won this year's WMKC Junior Rotax Championship, the 15-year-old has earned the backing of professional services firm, Aon.

Kart racer Josh Vallance, from Dereham, receives the trophy for 1st place after becoming Whilton Mill Junior Rotax Champion. Picture: JV Racing LtdKart racer Josh Vallance, from Dereham, receives the trophy for 1st place after becoming Whilton Mill Junior Rotax Champion. Picture: JV Racing Ltd

You may also want to watch:

In the past Aon has sponsored sporting heavyweights including Manchester United, and now its support has stretched to Josh as he prepares for the 2020 season.

Howard Grosvenor, from Aon department cut-e, said: "The base skills inherent in talented champions are the same the world over: self-motivation and a driven, enquiring intellect.

"Josh has both these qualities, which allow him to take on relevant information quickly and drive faster than the competition.

"There is no doubt in my mind, Josh has all the abilities to become a world champion."

Josh is also supported by Ipswich-based Burland Technology Solutions and driver development company V1 Logic.

Most Read

‘I don’t feel safe’ - woman’s fear after partner’s car is vandalised

The windows of Scott Buck's Vauxhall Astra VXR were smashed in Dereham. His partner, Becky Bowman, says she now feels unsafe in her own home. Picture: Becky Bowman

Drunk crashes car while four times legal alcohol limit

A drink-driver was found to be around three times the alcohol limit when stopped by police. Picture: Steve Adams

Fly-tipping driver found after tracking receipts thrown out of car

The fly-tipping that was found down a country lane in Mattishall. Picture: Nathan Flatman

Car crashes into ditch

Emergency services were called after vehicle crashed into a ditch on the B1535 in East Tuddenham. Picture: Google Maps

Driver injured after crashing into wall to avoid fallen tree

A driver has been left with minor injuries after crashing into a 6ft wall in order to avoid a fallen tree. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

‘I don’t feel safe’ - woman’s fear after partner’s car is vandalised

The windows of Scott Buck's Vauxhall Astra VXR were smashed in Dereham. His partner, Becky Bowman, says she now feels unsafe in her own home. Picture: Becky Bowman

Drunk crashes car while four times legal alcohol limit

A drink-driver was found to be around three times the alcohol limit when stopped by police. Picture: Steve Adams

Fly-tipping driver found after tracking receipts thrown out of car

The fly-tipping that was found down a country lane in Mattishall. Picture: Nathan Flatman

Car crashes into ditch

Emergency services were called after vehicle crashed into a ditch on the B1535 in East Tuddenham. Picture: Google Maps

Driver injured after crashing into wall to avoid fallen tree

A driver has been left with minor injuries after crashing into a 6ft wall in order to avoid a fallen tree. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Dereham Times

‘He can be world champion’ - Dereham racer gets backing from global firm

Kart racer Josh Vallance, has secured the backing of global firm Aon as he pursues Formula 1 greatness. Picture: JV Racing Ltd

Norfolk MPs to demand answers over ‘unacceptable’ Greater Anglia rail chaos

Chloe Smith, (inset), Conservative MP for Norwich North has said resolving the issues with Greater Anglia's rail service will be a

‘I don’t feel safe’ - woman’s fear after partner’s car is vandalised

The windows of Scott Buck's Vauxhall Astra VXR were smashed in Dereham. His partner, Becky Bowman, says she now feels unsafe in her own home. Picture: Becky Bowman

Wildlife photographer has work recognised on international stage

Fakenham photographer, Barry Kettell had a couple photos commended at the international bird photography competition. Picture Barry Kettell

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists