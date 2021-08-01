Family fun day in memory of Denver Clinton raises £1800 for charity

Published: 3:49 PM August 1, 2021

Paul Kazam braves the shave for Denver's Superhero Fund at the Railway Tavern in Dereham - Credit: Sydney McGrath Photography

A fundraising day in memory of a youngster who captured his community's hearts has raised more than £1500 for charity.

On Saturday, July 31, more than 100 people attended a fundraising event at the Railway Tavern in Dereham.

Superheros and family fun at a fundraising day for Denver's Superhero Fund and Mind at The Railway Tavern in Dereham on July 31 2021. - Credit: Sydney McGrath Photography

The family fun day saw children's entertainer Paul Kazam shave off 16-months worth of beard growth, a live radio broadcast by Gemini Sounds, a superhero fancy dress competition and live music.

Mr Kazam, who lives in Great Dunham, near Swaffham, is normally clean-shaven but decided not to shave when the pandemic hit in March 2020, pledging to remain unshaven until the lockdown ended.

He decided to shave his beard off when an agony aunt on his radio show suggested he do so for a good cause.

Paul Kazam braves the shave for Denver's Superhero Fund at the Railway Tavern in Dereham on July 31 2021 - Credit: Sydney McGrath Photography

So far, £1800 has been raised from Saturday's event through donations made leading up to the 31st and on the day itself.

Half of the funds raised will go to Denver’s Superhero Fund, which was established after the death of four-year-old Denver Clinton, who lived in Mattishall, near Dereham while the other half will go to MIND.

Denver, who died in February 2019, had neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer that mostly affects young children.

Prior to his death, he captured the hearts of his community and thousands who heard about his story around the globe.

He also became known as a 'superhero' by everyone who heard about his battle.

Family fun at the Railway Tavern in Dereham - Credit: Sydney McGrath Photography

Mr Kazam said aside from raising funds for Denver's Superhero Fund one of his aims was to raise awareness of the rare type of cancer that affected the youngster.

Paul Sandford, who owns The Railway Tavern, said: "[Saturday] had a really good atmosphere.

"It's nice to remember little Denver, his mum was the chief organiser, it's nice to remember him and raise money for a really good cause.

"I'd like to thank everybody for their support, the pub does a lot of charity things so it's hard to expect generosity because we seem to be asking people every week but I appreciate that and all the support."

When all the money has been collected the proceeds will be split equally between Mind, the mental health charity and Denver's Superhero Fund.