Search

Advanced search

Dereham to fall silent in memory of military heroes

PUBLISHED: 17:08 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 05 November 2019

Pictures from a previous Remembrance Sunday ceremony held in Dereham. Picture: Archant

Pictures from a previous Remembrance Sunday ceremony held in Dereham. Picture: Archant

Archant © 2012

A town is set to pay its respects to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Pictures from a previous Remembrance Sunday ceremony held in Dereham. Picture: ArchantPictures from a previous Remembrance Sunday ceremony held in Dereham. Picture: Archant

More than 1,000 people will line the streets Sunday, November 10, for the annual Remembrance Sunday proceedings in Dereham.

The usual parade is due to start from the Cherry Tree car park at around 10.30am and proceed to the war memorial, where a service led by the Bishop of Lynn, Jonathan Meyrick, will begin at 11am.

Pictures from a previous Remembrance Sunday ceremony held in Dereham. Picture: ArchantPictures from a previous Remembrance Sunday ceremony held in Dereham. Picture: Archant

A poignant two-minute silence will see the community remember the fallen, before wreath-laying takes place and the procession continues to St Nicholas Parish Church for the remainder of the service.

All are welcome at the church service, which will begin at around 11.30am.

Pictures from a previous Remembrance Sunday ceremony held in Dereham. Picture: ArchantPictures from a previous Remembrance Sunday ceremony held in Dereham. Picture: Archant

Dennis O'Callaghan, president of the Royal British Legion's Dereham branch, will be in charge of wreath laying at the cenotaph on Sunday.

"It's so important we carry on remembering what so many people gave so we can live in freedom, able to say and do what we want."

Most Read

Teen killed in crash on A47

A teen was killed in a crash on the A47 at Swaffham. Picture Google.

Driver dies and man suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ in separate crashes on A47

Police have confirmed that a crash on the A47 near Wisbech was fatal Picture: Chris Bishop

Police still investigating death of man found in field

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Pub landlord set to appear on ITV’s Pride of Britain Awards

Paul Sandford, landlord at The Railway Tavern in Dereham, has won a Pride of Britain Award. Picture: Archant

Disappointment as familiar landmark and tourist destination closes for maintenance

Ton Brouwer is the captain of The Albatros in Wells, which is closed for maintenance. Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

Teen killed in crash on A47

A teen was killed in a crash on the A47 at Swaffham. Picture Google.

Driver dies and man suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ in separate crashes on A47

Police have confirmed that a crash on the A47 near Wisbech was fatal Picture: Chris Bishop

Police still investigating death of man found in field

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Pub landlord set to appear on ITV’s Pride of Britain Awards

Paul Sandford, landlord at The Railway Tavern in Dereham, has won a Pride of Britain Award. Picture: Archant

Disappointment as familiar landmark and tourist destination closes for maintenance

Ton Brouwer is the captain of The Albatros in Wells, which is closed for maintenance. Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Dereham Times

Dereham to fall silent in memory of military heroes

Pictures from a previous Remembrance Sunday ceremony held in Dereham. Picture: Archant

Meet the NHS specialist selected as Labour’s parliamentary candidate in Mid Norfolk

Adrian Heald has been chosen as Labour�s parliamentary candidate in Mid Norfolk. Picture: SUPPLIED

Pub landlord set to appear on ITV’s Pride of Britain Awards

Paul Sandford, landlord at The Railway Tavern in Dereham, has won a Pride of Britain Award. Picture: Archant

Nuns want to build shepherd’s huts to live in total silence

Images of similar style shepherd's huts. Picture: Breckland council planning/ Timberpad Ltd

Police still investigating death of man found in field

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists