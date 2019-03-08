Dereham to fall silent in memory of military heroes
PUBLISHED: 17:08 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 05 November 2019
A town is set to pay its respects to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
More than 1,000 people will line the streets Sunday, November 10, for the annual Remembrance Sunday proceedings in Dereham.
The usual parade is due to start from the Cherry Tree car park at around 10.30am and proceed to the war memorial, where a service led by the Bishop of Lynn, Jonathan Meyrick, will begin at 11am.
A poignant two-minute silence will see the community remember the fallen, before wreath-laying takes place and the procession continues to St Nicholas Parish Church for the remainder of the service.
All are welcome at the church service, which will begin at around 11.30am.
Dennis O'Callaghan, president of the Royal British Legion's Dereham branch, will be in charge of wreath laying at the cenotaph on Sunday.
"It's so important we carry on remembering what so many people gave so we can live in freedom, able to say and do what we want."