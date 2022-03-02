'Overwhelming' response in Dereham to Ukraine crisis
- Credit: Ben Thomas
The people of Dereham have responded in their droves to an appeal that is gathering supplies for those caught up in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Ian Odgers, from Dereham, started the appeal on February 28 to get jackets across to those affected by the conflict.
Having initially started with three collection points, there are now 13 spread across Dereham, Swaffham, Thetford, Heacham, Brandon, Necton, and Norwich.
All bar two have been organised by Mr Odgers, who said: "I am simply overwhelmed by people's generosity and support.
"Without them, all of this would be nothing."
Norfolk's as a whole has reacted in tenacious fashion to the crisis, which has seen Russia launch a full-scale invasion of its neighbouring country.
Lorries have been packed full of essential items, before being transported to the Ukrainian embassy in London.
There are now donation lorries stationed in Dereham, Swaffham, Thetford, Newmarket, and Norwich.
Donation points are as follows:
- The Green Room Boutique, 39 High Street, Brandon IP27 0AQ
- 32 School Road, Necton, PE37 8HT
- Railway Tavern, Dereham, 21-23 Yaxham Road, Dereham NR19 1HB
- Doors Plus, Dereham, Units 1 & 9, Royson Way Hurn Road, Dereham NR19 1WD
- Morrisons, Station Road, Dereham NR19 1DF
- Peerless Plastics and Coatings, 20 Howlett Way, Thetford, IP24 1HZ
- Waites and Stones Swaffham, Cherry Tree Farm, Brandon Road, Swaffham, PE37 8HN
- Gamestar Roundwell Works, Dereham Road, Norwich, NR5 0SQ
- Norfolk Lavender, Caley Mill, Lynn Road, Heacham PE31 7JE
- Tesco Swaffham, Brocks Road, Swaffham, PE37 7XG
- Downham Market Complementary Health Clinic, 93 Lynn Road, Downham Market, PE38 9QE
- Londis, 104 Canons' Walk, Thetford, IP24 3PT
- Camvac Thetford, Burrell Way, Thetford, IP24 3QY