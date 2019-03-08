Search

Main road through one of Norfolk's biggest villages to be shut for 10 days

PUBLISHED: 13:32 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:32 26 July 2019

Dereham Road in Mattishall will be closed for 10 days in August. Picture: Google Maps

A main road through one of Norfolk's biggest villages will be shut for 10 days.

Traders in Mattishall are concerned they could lose business while Dereham Road closes for 10 working days next month.

Norfolk County Council plans to close the road for essential carriageway resurfacing from August 19.

A council spokesman said: "We are replacing speed humps in the road; there are currently older style blocks in place which are in need of replacement.

"Two of these have already been replaced and this work will be carried out to replace the remaining seven.

"The road will be closed at the point where our teams are working but access will be maintained at all times. The road closure will operate between August 19-31."

The road is home to several businesses including the Mattishall Swan pub.

Landlady Sonia Freeman is worried about the consequences.

She said: "We are worried about the effect on trade. This is one of our busiest times of the year with the school holidays.

"I cannot see why they are not just shutting the road at night. And why is it going to take as much as 10 days?

"They will have to allow access to the surgery and for emergency vehicles. This is a very busy road and they are going to change the bus route.

"The diversions they are putting in place look to be miles away. We don't get any compensation for loss of trade. It just looks like as if they don't think about the effect on businesses."

Staff at the Mattishall Surgery in the street put a notice in the window, saying: "If you are attending the surgery please note that there will be restricted vehicle access and parking. Please allow extra time for your journey."

