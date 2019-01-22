Dereham causes to share multi million pound funding boost

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community engagement at the Co-op. Picture: CO-OP Archant

Community groups in mid-Norfolk are set to share a funding boost after being welcomed as the latest beneficiaries to a local community fund.

Six causes are set to benefit in Dereham, including Dereham Meeting Point, Dementia Friendly Dereham and Nurtureuk, with each in line to receive several thousand pounds at the end of the year.

The Local Community Fund is overseen by the Co-op and works with members donating one per cent of their shopping to local causes when they buy own-brand products. Members can decide how the money is allocated and are encouraged to select the causes they wish to support online.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community engagement at the Co-op, said: “Last year we invested £19 million in over 4,000 groups UK-wide, supporting a wide range of initiatives from village halls and community spaces to skills initiatives and neighbourhood watch schemes, all of which are helping to make communities across the UK safer, happier, and healthier places to live.”