Dereham's Tangent club marks 30th charter anniversary

PUBLISHED: 11:28 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:28 17 July 2019

Tangent national president Sue Hill took a tour of the north Norfolk coast when she visited to celebrate the Dereham and District Tangent club's 30th anniversary. Picture: Supplied by Jane Bizley

The national president of Tangent paid a visit to north Norfolk's RNLI stations when she was in the county to mark the Dereham and district club's 30th charter anniversary.

Sue Hill visited stations at Cromer, Hunstanton and Wells, and also attended the Dereham club's charter dinner at the Wensum Valley Hotel in Taverham, along with 63 Tangent club Members from around Norfolk.

Nationally, Tangent is aiming to raise £50,000 for the RNLI by April 2020. The women at the dinner raised £505 that evening.

On their tour, Ms Hill and Dereham Tangent chairman, Jane Bizley were given a talk by Alysoun Morgan on the work undertaken at Cromer Lifeboat Station.

They also had an opportunity to try on the rescue crew kit followed by a tour of the Cromer lifeboat.

Tangent is a social networking organisation for women aged over 45, primarily intended for former members of Ladies Circle.

