Scout volunteer plays part in Queen's lying-in-state

A scout from Dereham has helped people pay their last respects to the Queen.

Luke Morgan joined 120 scout volunteers paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, helping with the lying-in-state process at Westminster Palace.

Luke, 24, volunteered to help people pay their respects safely, and offer help where it was needed.

The Queen was Scout Patron, and offered encouragement and support to scouts throughout her reign.

In turn, those joining the Scouts promise to do their duty to the Queen and follow in her service. The highest award in Scouting was the Queen’s Scout Award, where young people followed Her Majesty’s example of community, kindness and duty to the country.

Luke volunteered in shifts with the other Scouts in Victoria Tower Gardens to direct members of the public, keep them safe and joining the thousands of people paying their respect to Her Majesty the Queen.

He said: “I’m representing my community and my family and I hope to make them proud. It feels like being a part of history and doing my bit at the country's time of need.”