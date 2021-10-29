New Scouts garden unveiled as volunteers complete work

Gallery

The Prince’s Trust Team Program delivered by Norfolk Fire and Rescue at The Second Dereham and Toftwood Scouts. - Credit: Jess Coppins

A Norfolk scout group has unveiled its new garden which will help generations to come.

The Second Dereham and Toftwood Scouts had the work completed by eight volunteers as part of the Prince’s Trust Team Program delivered by Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service.

The team has built raised flower beds, a new seating area, a campfire place, and installed bird boxes and bug hotels to help the group with new badges.

They were also helped by Dereham Tesco's community champion, Callie Skellton who donated £300 and helped at the site. As wells as BDC scaffolding who donated scaffolding boards, and both Fakenham and Bawdeswell garden centres who have helped to completely remodel the outdoor space.

Callie Skelton and Lewis Shutler from Dereham's Tesco helped out the project. - Credit: Jess Coppins

Mark Gilbert, Cub leader said: “There are loads of badges they can now obtain, and to be able to undertake that down here now that we have the facilities is marvellous.

You may also want to watch:

“The kids are our future, and that could not be more true and now they have something to get stuck in with.

The team of volunteers with Seren Knight and Orsen Knight. - Credit: Jess Coppins

“It opens up a new element of what we can do with the children and recreate what was a dull area which will be lovely when all the plants start to grow, is going to put so much colour into the place.”

The project was part of the 12-week course they undertake, one section of which was to find a community project in their area. They approached the Scouts who have not had the time to tackle the open field as they had other concerns.

The Prince’s Trust Team Program delivered by Norfolk Fire and Rescue with Orsen and Seren Knight at The Second Dereham and Toftwood Scouts. - Credit: Jess Coppins

Having discovered a leak at the start of the pandemic, as well as needing to repair their flat roof, redecoration and restructuring was needed. They updated their toilet, kitchen and showers, also creating a bouldering wall, and an air rifle and archery range.

Chantelle Williams, team leader for youth development for Dereham Fire and Rescue said: “They completed it in three days when they had five, so it is just absolutely tremendous what they have done.

The Prince’s Trust Team Program delivered by Norfolk Fire and Rescue. The team have built raised flower beds at The Second Dereham and Toftwood Scouts. - Credit: Jess Coppins

“Eight unskilled young people who have never done any practical work, put in the hard work and determination to complete this amazing outdoor learning space to be used for generations is just incredible.

"They should all feel incredibly proud of themselves.”

The work completed by eight volunteers as part of the Prince’s Trust Team Program delivered by Norfolk Fire and Rescue. - Credit: Jess Coppins

The Prince’s Trust Team Program delivered by Norfolk Fire and Rescue have built raised flower beds at The Second Dereham and Toftwood Scouts. - Credit: Jess Coppins

Flower beds build by The Prince’s Trust Team Program at The Second Dereham and Toftwood Scouts. - Credit: Jess Coppins

Bird Boxes, which were donated to the scouts, were installed in Dereham and Toftwoods Scouts new look garden. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

The new raised flower build byThe Prince’s Trust Team Program delivered by Norfolk Fire and Rescue at The Second Dereham and Toftwood Scouts. - Credit: Jess Coppins

The new also bouldering wall, and an air rifle and archery range at The Second Dereham and Toftwood Scouts. - Credit: Jess Coppins

The new campsfire part built by The Prince’s Trust Team Program delivered by Norfolk Fire and Rescue at The Second Dereham and Toftwood Scouts. - Credit: Jess Coppins

One of the members of The Second Dereham and Toftwood Scouts posing with a bug hotel. - Credit: Jess Coppins

Lee Knight at The Second Dereham and Toftwood Scouts. - Credit: Jess Coppins