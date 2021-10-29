Gallery
New Scouts garden unveiled as volunteers complete work
- Credit: Jess Coppins
A Norfolk scout group has unveiled its new garden which will help generations to come.
The Second Dereham and Toftwood Scouts had the work completed by eight volunteers as part of the Prince’s Trust Team Program delivered by Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service.
The team has built raised flower beds, a new seating area, a campfire place, and installed bird boxes and bug hotels to help the group with new badges.
They were also helped by Dereham Tesco's community champion, Callie Skellton who donated £300 and helped at the site. As wells as BDC scaffolding who donated scaffolding boards, and both Fakenham and Bawdeswell garden centres who have helped to completely remodel the outdoor space.
Mark Gilbert, Cub leader said: “There are loads of badges they can now obtain, and to be able to undertake that down here now that we have the facilities is marvellous.
“The kids are our future, and that could not be more true and now they have something to get stuck in with.
“It opens up a new element of what we can do with the children and recreate what was a dull area which will be lovely when all the plants start to grow, is going to put so much colour into the place.”
The project was part of the 12-week course they undertake, one section of which was to find a community project in their area. They approached the Scouts who have not had the time to tackle the open field as they had other concerns.
Having discovered a leak at the start of the pandemic, as well as needing to repair their flat roof, redecoration and restructuring was needed. They updated their toilet, kitchen and showers, also creating a bouldering wall, and an air rifle and archery range.
Chantelle Williams, team leader for youth development for Dereham Fire and Rescue said: “They completed it in three days when they had five, so it is just absolutely tremendous what they have done.
“Eight unskilled young people who have never done any practical work, put in the hard work and determination to complete this amazing outdoor learning space to be used for generations is just incredible.
"They should all feel incredibly proud of themselves.”