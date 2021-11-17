News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Shopping Centre to host its own Christmas event

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:42 PM November 17, 2021
Dereham Shopping Centre. Picture: Ian Burt

Dereham Shopping Centre is set to host a Christmas event - Credit: Ian Burt

Dereham Shopping Centre is set to host a Christmas lights switch-on event.

The centre, which is the area including Wright's Walk and the newly-established Ellenor Fenn Garden, is encouraging people to attend the festive event on Saturday, November 20. 

Plenty of entertainment will be on offer for children, who will also get the opportunity to meet Father Christmas himself. 

Dozens attended the opening of Ellenor Fenn Garden in Dereham

Crafters have been decorating Ellenor Fenn Garden in Dereham for the Christmas event - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography

Locals and visitors alike can also enjoy live music and a makers market, with both indoor and outdoor stalls. 

Free parking will be on offer at the adjacent car park run by landowner, Dencora.

Crafters have been hard at work decorating the Ellenor Fenn Garden, an eagerly-awaited pocket park which finally had its grand opening in September

The event on Saturday is independent of Dereham's annual Christmas lights switch-on in the Market Place, which is set to take place on Sunday, November 28

A variety of activities, stalls, food vendors and fairground rides will keep families busy throughout the day. 

