Dereham bids farewell to legendary stock car racer Horry Barnes

Family and friends carry the coffin at the funeral of stock car racing legend Horry Barnes at Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

A Dereham stalwart and stock car racing legend was given a stirring send-off as hundreds gathered to pay their respects.

Stock car racing legend Horry Barnes, from Dereham, died in July. Picture: Archant Stock car racing legend Horry Barnes, from Dereham, died in July. Picture: Archant

The town stood still on Friday and bowed its head to Horace 'Horry' Barnes, who died at the age of 90 last month.

A familiar face on the stock car circuit for more than 50 years, Mr Barnes' death triggered an outpouring of emotion from the racing community.

Willie Barnes holds a stock car model at the funeral of his father, stock car racing legend Horry Barnes at Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Willie Barnes holds a stock car model at the funeral of his father, stock car racing legend Horry Barnes at Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Moving tributes were paid at meetings in Skegness, Great Yarmouth and Arlington, with drivers forming a letter 'H' to salute a true gentleman of the sport.

Mr Barnes' love for racing was passed on to his family and four generations have followed in his footsteps, including his son, Willie, himself a European champion.

The hearse is greeted by Royal British Legion standard bearers for the funeral of stock car racing legend Horry Barnes at Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The hearse is greeted by Royal British Legion standard bearers for the funeral of stock car racing legend Horry Barnes at Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

As the funeral procession advanced towards St Nicholas Parish Church, Willie clutched a model of one of his father's famous stock cars.

They were led by flag-bearers from the Royal British Legion, a nod to Mr Barnes' time in the Royal Navy as a young man.

Cars belonging to stock car racing legend Horry Barnes on show at Aldiss Park during his funeral in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Cars belonging to stock car racing legend Horry Barnes on show at Aldiss Park during his funeral in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

During the service one of Mr Barnes' granddaughters, Lucy, thanked the hundreds of people for coming and read a moving tribute to the racing icon.

"Your attendance speaks volumes about the impact my grandad had on us all," she said. "Most knew him as Horry, the greatest stock car racer of all."

Horry Barnes, from Dereham, passed on his love of stock car racing to four generations. Picture: Archant Horry Barnes, from Dereham, passed on his love of stock car racing to four generations. Picture: Archant

She went on to recount Mr Barnes' life, detailing his stint in the Navy and various jobs including with the Mid-Norfolk Railway in Dereham and as a self-employed scrap dealer in his later years.

But his "real passions" in life were racing and an unrelenting determination to make for his ever-growing family.

One of Horry Barnes' stock cars which was in the procession at his funeral at Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY One of Horry Barnes' stock cars which was in the procession at his funeral at Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"He enjoyed racing at all the tracks, but his favourites were Great Yarmouth, Ipswich and Wimbledon. Many times he and his fellow drivers would meet up and travel together to race meetings across the country.

"Before going into hospital he stayed in Yarmouth one last time and enjoyed a few too many Newcastle Browns.

Cars belonging to stock car racing legend Horry Barnes on show at Aldiss Park during his funeral in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Cars belonging to stock car racing legend Horry Barnes on show at Aldiss Park during his funeral in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"He loved having such a big family around him. As a family we always get together on Boxing Day and he had such a great time and enjoyed every minute of it."

Those in attendance were then invited to Dereham Town Football Club for a celebration of Mr Barnes' life.

A model of a stock car is placed on the coffin at the funeral of stock car racing legend Horry Barnes at Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY A model of a stock car is placed on the coffin at the funeral of stock car racing legend Horry Barnes at Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY