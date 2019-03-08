Search

Student film explores abuse in the workplace following the Time's Up campaign

PUBLISHED: 11:49 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:49 21 June 2019

Full Crew: Olivia Egmore, Meg Terzza, Josh Foxcroft, Caleb Harris, Holly Thornton, Katie Allen, Hannah Spiers, Kellie Rothery, Morgan Murphy, Scott Brady and Jess Snell.

Full Crew: Olivia Egmore, Meg Terzza, Josh Foxcroft, Caleb Harris, Holly Thornton, Katie Allen, Hannah Spiers, Kellie Rothery, Morgan Murphy, Scott Brady and Jess Snell. Pictures: supplied by James Cleary

A film student from Dereham hopes her current project exploring abuse will be shown at a UK festival and then released to the public.

(TalkAbuse) Social media promotional campaign image. Pictures: supplied by James Cleary(TalkAbuse) Social media promotional campaign image. Pictures: supplied by James Cleary

Olivia Egmore, 22, has been making a feature-length documentary at Edge Hill University in Ormskirk, Lancashire.

Titled Talk Abuse, the picture spotlights student's experiences following the Time's Up movement's campaign against sexual harassment in the workplace.

The Film Studies with Film Production student, who graduates this summer, said: "Presenting issues with society in my work has always been something I have been keen on and through personal experiences, and stories I've heard, I was inspired to make the documentary.

"It was a way to let myself heal but to also help others, and hopefully change the way people look at the subject."

The student, who is producer and director, is in charge of a crew of 11, all of whom are benefiting from Edge Hill's Student Opportunity Fund, and graduating this summer.

She added: "Nine of us are females, something which I see a lack of in the film industry, and that I aimed for with the crew I selected.

"It would have been very hard travelling the country for the interviews without this funding, which has given me the freedom to not worry and gain the skills of making a feature film."

The film encourages discussion of the subject of abuse, and whether Time's Up was about much more than just a hashtag.

She added: "Overall, filming has gone well, the adjustment to a feature-length documentary has been challenging with longer hours being a regular occurrence, but we have enjoyed getting more substance into a story."

Editing and improvements are planned to continue until the end of August, and she added: "We are trying not to rush it as we want to give the subject the justice it deserves.

"The plan is also to push it for inclusion in UK festivals, and hopefully gain a wider audience. After that we will release it to the public. "We don't want to stop with the documentary as we only explore a small part of the issue and raise more questions than answers."

