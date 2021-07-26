Women's group resumes face-to-face catch-ups as restrictions ease

Published: 11:49 AM July 26, 2021

File photo of the Dereham and District Tangent Club at a meeting. - Credit: Supplied by Jane Bizley

The message from a Dereham-based women's friendship group is clear - they are firmly back in action.

After the past 18 months of scaled-back activities due to the coronavirus restrictions, the Dereham and District Tangent Club has resumed its in-person meetings and outings.

Jane Bizley, from the club which has around 30 members, said they were delighted to be able to meet up again and were hoping to attract new members.

She said: "Throughout the pandemic we've worked really hard to find things that we can do via Zoom, from a 'Call My Bluff' games evening to a talk by the group Leeway about their work against domestic abuse and violence. We even managed to have a Pilates class via Zoom. But it's obviously not the same as meeting face-to-face. So far this summer we've tried Nordic walking, and we had a casual picnic evening at Castle Acre, which was a nice catch-up."

The Tangent club is mainly for women aged 45 or over, and is part of the Round Table family of charitable and social networking clubs. Call Mrs Bizley on 01362 692153 or email janebizley@hotmail.com to find out more.