Dereham High street favourite give Easter donation to foodbank

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 2:24 PM March 31, 2021   
Staff at The Nottingham's Dereham Branch have donated Easter Eggs to Mid Norfolk Foodbank

Staff at The Nottingham's Dereham Branch have donated Easter Eggs to Mid Norfolk Foodbank - Credit: The Nottingham

A fixture of Dereham's high street has donated Easter Eggs to vulnerable people ahead of the holidays.

When The Nottingham building society made charitable funds available and asked its branches to nominate charities, the team in Dereham decided to support the Mid Norfolk Foodbank this Easter.

Branch staff bought Easter eggs for the food bank, who will distribute them to some of the most vulnerable people in the district.

Customer services assistant Ellie Jackson said: “Mid Norfolk Foodbank are enormously deserving due to the amazing work they do to help people across the local area.

“We are proud to have supported them on a number of occasions in recent years, and hope that this donation helps bring smiles to a few faces this Easter.”

Throughout last year the building society tripled its donations to charities and other organisations, helping people hit the hardest by Covid-19 challenges.

Large donations include the National Literacy Trust, ThinkForward, and homelessness charity Framework.

