Market town am dram theatre company scoops awards

Kay Mellor's A Passionate Woman. Picture: Steven Hitchman SHITCHMAN'

A long-running theatre company has scooped two accolades at an annual awards.

Dereham Theatre Company’s youth division (DOSYTco) brought Andrew Lloyd-Webber’s classic Cats to the town’s Memorial Hall. Picture: MATTHEW OLLEY/GORDON OLLEY Dereham Theatre Company’s youth division (DOSYTco) brought Andrew Lloyd-Webber’s classic Cats to the town’s Memorial Hall. Picture: MATTHEW OLLEY/GORDON OLLEY

At this year's National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) East award ceremony, Dereham Theatre Company won best play.

It was for its production of A Passionate Woman , which was performed last March.

Director Paul Woodhouse said: "A Passionate Woman was a brave choice but all of those involved and who came to see the play seemed to sense that it was a special production. "I am thrilled that the dedication and talents of all our cast, crew and production team have been recognised at the recent NODA awards."

The youth company, known as DOSYTCo, won best youth production for its version of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats, performed in April 2018 .

Chairman Sophie Blanks said: "We are delighted to receive these two awards in recognition of everyone's hard work and commitment to community theatre."