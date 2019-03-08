Search

Advanced search

Dereham lad Cantwell roaring after first Young Lions call-up

PUBLISHED: 14:44 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:56 03 September 2019

Norwich City star Todd Cantwell, from Dereham, has received his first call-up to the England Under-21 squad. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City star Todd Cantwell, from Dereham, has received his first call-up to the England Under-21 squad. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City star Todd Cantwell says he is "delighted" after being included in the England Under-21s squad for the first time.

Todd Cantwell (centre) has been called up to the England Under-21s squad alongside Norwich City teammates Max Aarons (left) and Ben Godfrey. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesTodd Cantwell (centre) has been called up to the England Under-21s squad alongside Norwich City teammates Max Aarons (left) and Ben Godfrey. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The 21-year-old, who hails from Dereham, has been called up for international duty alongside teammates Ben Godfrey and Max Aarons, who also get their first chance at this level.

Aidy Boothroyd's side will make the trip to Turkey on Friday as their qualifying campaign for the European Under-21 Championship gets under way, before facing Kosovo's youngsters in Hull on Tuesday.

Posting on Twitter, Cantwell wrote: "Delighted to be called up to the #YoungLIONS looking forward to meeting up with the boys and my boys

@BenG0dfrey @maxaarons2."

Canaries boss Daniel Farke is usually loathe to heap praise on his young talent, but broke the mould after the trio's latest step forward.

"I guess I have to break my rules and praise them a little bit because it is well deserved," he said.

You may also want to watch:

"It is not a coincidence, or you get this recognition as a gift. It comes from working unbelievably hard.

Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Chelsea at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesNorwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Chelsea at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

"A big compliment to all the boys.

"It is a reward for them and also well deserved for the club as a whole because it shows our philosophy to stick with the younger lads and to improve and develop them to take the next step in your career.

"They also know I will be even happier when they wear the 'big' Lion on their shirt. Right now they are allowed to wear the shirt of the little Lions.

"I won't be telling them they will get there eventually. That is not my style. I have to keep the pressure high on them and remind that what they have to improve."

Norwich City pair Ben Godfrey (left) and Todd Cantwell have been called up to the England Under-21s squad for the first time alongside Max Aarons. Picture: Ian BurtNorwich City pair Ben Godfrey (left) and Todd Cantwell have been called up to the England Under-21s squad for the first time alongside Max Aarons. Picture: Ian Burt

As local lad Cantwell came through the ranks and earned his first professional contract as an 18-year-old, he could already boast four England U17 caps and a goal in a 1-1 draw with Finland.

Yet his involvement with England didn't stretch beyond that and instead he had to focus on academy football with City.

Back in the international fold, Cantwell will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Farke's former protégé, James Maddison, who could be in line for his full England debut over the coming days.

Most Read

Man jailed for growing cannabis at pig farm has hearing to claw back cash adjourned

Mark Jude. PIC: Supplied by Norfolk Police.

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Hundreds join fight to stop demolition of village’s last pub

The Swan pub in Gressenhall, which closed in July 2018. Picture: Archant

Decisions due on plans to build more than 500 homes in expanding town

Yaxham Road in Dereham, where 255 homes could be built. Picture: Ian Clarke

Students who don’t wear ‘correct’ uniform risk detention or being banned from lessons

How strictly does your child's school enforce its uniform policy? Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

Man jailed for growing cannabis at pig farm has hearing to claw back cash adjourned

Mark Jude. PIC: Supplied by Norfolk Police.

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Hundreds join fight to stop demolition of village’s last pub

The Swan pub in Gressenhall, which closed in July 2018. Picture: Archant

Decisions due on plans to build more than 500 homes in expanding town

Yaxham Road in Dereham, where 255 homes could be built. Picture: Ian Clarke

Students who don’t wear ‘correct’ uniform risk detention or being banned from lessons

How strictly does your child's school enforce its uniform policy? Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Dereham Times

Men arrested at Sundown Festival for intent to supply Class A drugs, assault and possession of a knife

Ten people were arrested at Sundown Festival in Norwich this weekend. Photo: Ryan Dinham/Zeitgeist Agency

Dereham lad Cantwell roaring after first Young Lions call-up

Norwich City star Todd Cantwell, from Dereham, has received his first call-up to the England Under-21 squad. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘I’m not a great fan of Boris’ - Keith Simpson stepping down as Broadland MP

Keith Simpson is stepping down after 22 years as an MP. Picture: Colin Finch

Tennis prodigy Ruby, 12, grasps Wimbledon chance

Dereham tennis player Ruby Syer, 12, has fulfilled her dream of playing at Wimbledon. Picture: Sarah Syer

Decisions due on plans to build more than 500 homes in expanding town

Yaxham Road in Dereham, where 255 homes could be built. Picture: Ian Clarke
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists