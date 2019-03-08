Dereham lad Cantwell roaring after first Young Lions call-up

Norwich City star Todd Cantwell, from Dereham, has received his first call-up to the England Under-21 squad. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Norwich City star Todd Cantwell says he is "delighted" after being included in the England Under-21s squad for the first time.

Todd Cantwell (centre) has been called up to the England Under-21s squad alongside Norwich City teammates Max Aarons (left) and Ben Godfrey. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Todd Cantwell (centre) has been called up to the England Under-21s squad alongside Norwich City teammates Max Aarons (left) and Ben Godfrey. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The 21-year-old, who hails from Dereham, has been called up for international duty alongside teammates Ben Godfrey and Max Aarons, who also get their first chance at this level.

Aidy Boothroyd's side will make the trip to Turkey on Friday as their qualifying campaign for the European Under-21 Championship gets under way, before facing Kosovo's youngsters in Hull on Tuesday.

Posting on Twitter, Cantwell wrote: "Delighted to be called up to the #YoungLIONS looking forward to meeting up with the boys and my boys

@BenG0dfrey @maxaarons2."

Canaries boss Daniel Farke is usually loathe to heap praise on his young talent, but broke the mould after the trio's latest step forward.

"I guess I have to break my rules and praise them a little bit because it is well deserved," he said.

"It is not a coincidence, or you get this recognition as a gift. It comes from working unbelievably hard.

Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Chelsea at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Chelsea at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

"A big compliment to all the boys.

"It is a reward for them and also well deserved for the club as a whole because it shows our philosophy to stick with the younger lads and to improve and develop them to take the next step in your career.

"They also know I will be even happier when they wear the 'big' Lion on their shirt. Right now they are allowed to wear the shirt of the little Lions.

"I won't be telling them they will get there eventually. That is not my style. I have to keep the pressure high on them and remind that what they have to improve."

Norwich City pair Ben Godfrey (left) and Todd Cantwell have been called up to the England Under-21s squad for the first time alongside Max Aarons. Picture: Ian Burt Norwich City pair Ben Godfrey (left) and Todd Cantwell have been called up to the England Under-21s squad for the first time alongside Max Aarons. Picture: Ian Burt

As local lad Cantwell came through the ranks and earned his first professional contract as an 18-year-old, he could already boast four England U17 caps and a goal in a 1-1 draw with Finland.

Yet his involvement with England didn't stretch beyond that and instead he had to focus on academy football with City.

Back in the international fold, Cantwell will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Farke's former protégé, James Maddison, who could be in line for his full England debut over the coming days.