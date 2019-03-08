Concerns raised over 'dangerous and cramped' housing plan

Jewson's site on Westfield Road in Dereham has closed and could pave the way to more housing following an application for the nearby former Palgrave Brown site. Picture: Google Google

Town councillors have expressed concerns over a potentially "dangerous" planning application in Dereham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mick Gore has applied for permission to build 24 homes on the former Palgrave Brown timber company site at Westfield Road in Toftwood.

The access for some of the homes would be on to Westfield Road, while others would go out on to Shipdham Road.

The application was put to Dereham town councillors at a meeting of the planning committee on Tuesday July 23.

Although there were no objections in principle, councillors did raise a number of concerns.

They felt that five homes accessing Shipdham Road on a single track was too dangerous and created a risk of drivers needing to reverse back out and onto the road.

You may also want to watch:

They agreed a maximum of two properties accessing the road would reduce the risk but they were also concerned that there would be no space for pedestrians.

Councillors commented that a transport assessment and travel plan should be included due to the development being classed as producing a "significant" amount of traffic.

On-going parking issues along Westfield Road was discussed, leading councillors to advise that each property should have its own "generous parking provision".

Plans for an outdoor playing space was also lacking and the development was described as appearing "cramped". However, councillors did agreed that if the development did not include an outdoor playing space, the Dereham Town Council would accept an off-site contribution to improve other play spaces in the area.

Currently Breckland Council has received representation from 13 Dereham residents, of which nine objection to the plans. Their main concerns are about traffic safety and flooding.

-You can find the full plans at www.breckland.gov.uk/planningsearch by searching for the application number 3PL/2019/0688/O.

The former Palgrave Brown site is next to the Jewson branch, which recently closed and the business has consolidated at the other branch at Greens Road.

The one-and-a-half acre site has been placed on the market for offers exceeding £500,000 and it is thought the company will seek permission for housing, which would further increase pressure on services in the area.